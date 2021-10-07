Family mental health resources offered

HOPE – Parents, students and community stakeholders who missed the Oct. 6 virtual Family Mental Health Night sponsored by the Hope Public Schools and The Cook Center for Human Connection still have an opportunity to benefit. ParentGuidance.org is also available to access on-demand virtual courses, professional support, and a safe...
Shayla, a 22-year-old from Georgia, has had days during the coronavirus pandemic when she said it has been a struggle to get out of bed. The part-time college student said she was out of work for a time due to restaurants being closed during the lockdown, and in addition to the financial stress, struggled with not being able to see friends and socialize.
Sharecare, a company best known for its patient engagement and benefits-navigation tools, is looking to help folks understand how their brains work with its new mental health app Unwinding. The company pitches this new app as a way for users to help reduce their stress levels and build healthy habits....
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staying on top of mental health has been a challenge for Missouri Western State University counselors. On Wednesday help arrived in the form of a partnership announced between the university and the Family Guidance Center which provides mental health counseling. Kristina Hannon, Co-CEO, Family Guidance Center said...
Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck offered a class Sunday that trained the public on how to respond to a mental health crisis. The Mental Health First Aid Training is a national program that provides instruction on how to care for someone in need. About a dozen people attended the program, where they could learn to […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After 16 year old Tyree Smith was killed waiting at his bus stop last week, Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields called on JCPS to have its own police department. But JCPS board member Chris Kolb said the district has found alternate ways to make schools safer, including...
The Jefferson County School District are partnering with the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center to provide a mental health symposium for a day. Together, they are hoping that talks, breakout groups, and speeches can help to provide more teaching and information on mental health for adults.
The post Mental health symposium Friday to offer comfort in times of trouble in Jefferson County appeared first on Local News 8.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An organization in West Michigan received a grant from Wayne State University so foster teens in the area can get any mental health help they need. The grant will expand a Summit Pointe program that started about two years ago in the Battle Creek area that allows foster children, between age 12 and 17, the counseling and therapeutic care they need for six to nine months.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown there was a lack of clear access of digital resources, language barriers and adequate wellbeing support for refugees who were part of the UK's Community Sponsorship Scheme (CSS) says a new report from the University of Birmingham. As part of ongoing research conducted by the...
(WMTV) UW Health officials are focused on adding a new resource to help first responders tackle mental health struggles. The health system is partnering with the the Center for Suicide Awareness to host a class on acquiring the tools to become more resilient. The class is on Oct. 12 at the Emergency Education Center in Madison.
Colorado has the sixth highest suicide death rate in the nation, according to the most recent data from the CDC. But the process of finding resources to improve your mental wellness is complicated and often stigmatized. In this week’s health and prevention report, KSJD’s Tay Glass looks at Mancos United, an up-and-coming nonprofit that wants to make the process of finding help a bit more streamlined.
Mental Illness Awareness Week, running from Oct. 3-9, extended the campaign for psychological and emotional care at UCF. The team at UCF Counseling and Psychological Services offered students an online, peer-to-peer program for mental health support for the recently ended National Suicide Prevention Month. In an email sent out to...
ALTON - In response to the nation’s mental health crisis, the Overnight Warming Center Alton will bring Mental Health First Aid training to Alton on October 16, 2021. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge — and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.
INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, World Mental Health Day is seen on October 10, raising awareness for those struggling with mental illness and creating a support group for those who need it. This year, mental health has come to the forefront, especially as the World Health Organization is focusing on how mental health has been impacted […]
When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant.
Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
Some Clark County companies are increasingly paying attention to their workers’ mental health, according to Kendall Hagensen, owner and clinical director at the Vancouver Wellness Studio, but the need for the services is greater than ever, she said. Hagensen sees businesses and their employees dealing with some of the hardest...
It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A panel of specialists with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center discussed what Ohioans should know about COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mental health during the pandemic and more on Wednesday. Across Ohio, daily virus cases have slowly began to decrease, according to Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Andrew Thomas. Where...
Comments / 0