Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 5 picks

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
The New York Giants (1-3) will visit the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7.5-point road underdogs but the spread has dwindled slightly to +6.5 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 5 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable)

Laura Rutledge (ESPN) Cowboys N/A

Matt Bowen (ESPN) Cowboys N/A

Emmanuel Acho (ESPN) Cowboys N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS) Cowboys 28-26

Jared Dubin (CBS) Cowboys N/A

Ryan Wilson (CBS) Cowboys N/A

Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Cowboys 30-24

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Cowboys 37-29

Bill Bender (Sporting News) Cowboys 28-19

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Cowboys 31-24

After a week in which all 10 of our pooled writers (above) got it dead wrong, they have again combined to completely blank the Giants. Every single one favors the Cowboys but to varying degrees.

Peter Prisco has the Giants losing by just two and sees that as a last-second score. Meanwhile, Bill Bender has the Giants losing by nine and not really keeping it too close.

But these views are not exclusive to just our 10 writers above. Across the country, the Giants are the least-picked team to win in Week 5 at just 1%.

