Andersonville Named #2 Coolest Neighborhood in the World
Today we share with you a proud moment as Time Out announced its global Coolest Neighborhoods in the world right now, with Andersonville in Chicago taking the #2 spot. For the past few years, we’ve talked a lot about how Chicago is committed and dedicated to making a difference in creating an environment that’s safe and welcoming for everybody. And what speaks more volume than our very own neighborhood nominated as the second coolest neighborhood in the entire world?urbanmatter.com
