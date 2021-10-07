CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch trailer for Aml Ameen's 'Boxing Day'; Melissa De Sousa, McKinley Freeman to recur on 'Our Kind of People'

By Candice Williams
wedr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI May Destroy You star Aml Ameen has shared the first trailer to his directorial debut, Boxing Day. The holiday romantic comedy, which is named after the British holiday celebrated after Christmas Day, was also co-written by and stars Ameen. It follows the actor as Melvin, a British author living in the U.S., who returns home to London for Christmas with his American fiancée, Lisa. After Melvin introduces Lisa to his eccentric British-Caribbean family, his relationship is put to the test. Aja Naomi King, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Tamara Lawrance also star in the film. Boxing Day hits theaters in the U.K. and Ireland on December 3. A U.S. release has yet to be announced.

www.wedr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Our Kind of People's' Yaya Dacosta's Parents Worked in Education

Not too many people can turn a loss into a win, but Yaya Dacosta has done so with ease. The Our Kind of People star first appeared as a contestant on Season 3 of America’s Next Top Model. While she lost to Eva Marcille, she didn’t let the setback affect her career. Yaya went on to score various acting, modeling, and advertisement projects and has cemented her place in the entertainment industry.
EDUCATION
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.04 - Crabs in a Gold Plated Barrel - Press Release

ANGELA PREPARES FOR THE GRAND OPENING OF EVE'S CROWN ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12 ON FOX. Alex Newell ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") Guest-Stars. Angela meets with Nikki's father, Nate, as she deals with the tabloids chasing her after her paternity secret is revealed. Meanwhile, Angela's best friend, Tommy "Tizzie" Jones, arrives in Oak Bluffs to help her with the grand opening of the Eve's Crown flagship store. Then, Teddy confides in Leah, Nikki and Taylor get closer and Raymond meets with a face from the past to help get his company back from Teddy in the all-new "Crabs in a Gold Plated Barrel" episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Oct. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-104) (TV-14 D, L, V)
TV SERIES
First Showing

Aml Ameen & Aja Naomi King in Romantic Comedy 'Boxing Day' Trailer

"Love, relationships – all a matter of perspective." Warner Bros UK has released the official UK trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Boxing Day, directed by and co-written by and starring actor Aml Ameen. For those that don't know, Boxing Day is a British holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day, occurring the second day of Christmastide. Inspired by Ameen's own life, Boxing Day follows Melvin, a British author living in America, who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée, Lisa, to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test when she discovers the world her fiancée left behind in the UK. Aja Naomi King co-stars as his new lover, joined by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Tamara Lawrance, Sheyi Cole, Samson Kayo, Joshua Maloney, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Claire Skinner. This actually looks good! Sure it's a bit cheesy and cliche, but nice to see another fun spin on the usual holiday romance by adding in some British-Caribbean humor. Take a look.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa De Sousa
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Aml Ameen
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
Person
Aja Naomi King
Empire

Aml Ameen’s Boxing Day Brings A Black British Christmas To The Screen – Exclusive Image

It may only be October, but it’s never too early for the C-word – no, not that one, you filthy animals. With Halloween on the horizon, that means Christmas is around the corner, the festive season is drawing in fast, and repeat viewings of Home Alone, Love Actually and The Muppet Christmas Carol will be on the cards. But this year, Yardie and Kidulthood star Aml Ameen is here with his own Christmas gift: a new addition to your roster of holiday movies, with his feature directorial debut Boxing Day.
MOVIES
Empire

Boxing Day Trailer: Aml Ameen Is Caught In A London Love Triangle In Christmas Rom-Com

There are plenty of Christmas movies out there – but never really any about the much-underrated Boxing Day (think leftovers from Christmas dinner, all your new presents to play with, and none of the pressure of the main event). Enter Boxing Day, the directorial debut of Kidulthood and Yardie star Aml Ameen – a winter rom-com ticking all the boxes in terms of festive feels; there’s comedy, romance, heartbreak and all the joy and awkwardness of getting the family together around the turkey. Check out the brand new trailer here:
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Aml Ameen is torn between two women in trailer for ‘Boxing Day’

Warner Bros has debuted a new trailer for Aml Ameen’s upcoming comedy ‘Boxing Day.’. Melvin, a British author living in America, returns home to London for the holidays to introduce his American fiancée (Lisa) to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test, as she discovers the world Melvin left behind revolves around his ex-girlfriend (Georgia), who is now an international pop star!
MOVIES
hotspotatl.com

Watch: Aml Ameen’s Upcoming Film ‘Boxing Day’ Is The UK’s First-Ever Holiday Rom-Com Starring An All Black Cast

The official trailer for the holiday romantic comedy, Boxing Day was released today. The film directed, co-written and starring actor Aml Ameen is inspired by his actual life. Boxing Day is a British holiday celebrated the day after Christmas. The film follows Melvin, a British author living in America, who returns home to London for the holiday to introduce his American fiancé, Lisa, to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is challenged when she discovers the world he’s left behind in the UK, including his superstar ex-girlfriend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Day#Christmas#British#American#Fox#Abc Audio
NME

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes film debut in ‘Boxing Day’ trailer

Little Mix‘s Leigh-Anne Pinnock will make her big screen debut in the upcoming festive comedy Boxing Day, which has received its first trailer. Pinnock co-stars in the film as successful singer Georgia, whose ex-boyfriend Melvin (I May Destroy You‘s Aml Ameen) travels from the US back home to London for the holidays with his fiancée, Lisa (Aja Naomi King).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

The Fashions We Loved On This Week’s Episode of ‘Our Kind Of People’

While the drama is heating up on Fox’s new series Our Kind Of People, the fashion is getting even hotter. On this week’s episode Yaya DaCosta’s character, Angela Vaughn, gets deeper into the shade of the Black elite culture of Oak Bluffs as she discovers a shocking secret about her late mother. While Angela worked her way through the inner circles of the high society culture, we couldn’t help but notice her fierce style.
TV SHOWS
wedr.com

Chinonye Chukwu's 'Till' rounds out cast; Vanessa Estelle Williams joins FOX's '9-1-1'; and more

Additional casting has been announced for Chinonye Chukwu's upcoming film, Till. Deadline has learned that Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have joined the project, which follows Emmett Louis Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her fight for justice after her 14-year-old son was brutally murdered. They join Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall, who were all previously announced. Till will chronicle Mamie's decision to allow Jet magazine to publish the open-casket photos at her son's funeral. In doing so, she ensured "people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son's murder" which helped usher in the civil rights movement. A release date for Till has yet to be announced.
MOVIES
Taste of Country

‘Old Yeller’ Star Tommy Kirk Dead at 79

Actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film Old Yeller, has died. The 79-year-old was a teenage star for Disney throughout the '60s, before controversy led to his firing by the studio. The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and Son of Flubber are...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Tender Bar’ London Film Festival Review: Ben Affleck And George Clooney Team For A Warm And Memorable Story All About Family

As a director, George Clooney’s filmography has veered through different genres (most recently from the frigid edges of earth into outer space in the big-scale epic The Midnight Sky). But I don’t think he has ever hit us directly in the heart quite the way his latest, The Tender Bar, does. The only special effect used in this exceptional and universally recognizable story is simply family. It is what they call in the trade a “feel good” movie, and boy, do we need it now. It should be no surprise that it all comes from real life, specifically a coming-of-age 2005 memoir...
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

FOX’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Opens to Lukewarm Ratings

September 21 brought with it the highly anticipated premiere of Lee Daniels‘ latest FOX series, ‘Our Kind of People.’. Based on the 1999 Lawrence Otis Graham book, ‘Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,’ the soapy drama stars Morris Chestnut, Yaya DaCosta, Joe Morton, Alana Bright, Kyle Bary, Nadine Ellis, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Debbi Morgan, and more as members of its main cast.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Fox edited out a slap scene from Our Kind of People's second episode that was shown in a since-deleted trailer

The cut scene showed Yaya DaCosta's Angela slapping her teen daughter Nikki, played by Alana Bright. “One of the things about pilots is sometimes there’s a lot of information that gets packed in in order to let people know who the characters are,” DaCosta tells TVLine. “There were so many moments cut from that first episode, including the scene where Angela slaps Nikki. I’m glad it was removed, personally. People can relate to having a teenager and wanting to slap them, but these women love each other, and you can’t parent the way our parents did. CPS will be called, but our children are also old souls who are here to teach us something new.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy