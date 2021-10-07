CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

No One Gets Out Alive Netflix Review | Get Out Of This One While You Can

By Thomas Mozden
headstuff.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix specialises in the sort of horror film that takes a promising concept and squanders it on inconsequential compendiums of computer-generated gore and tired tropes. No One Gets Out Alive is no exception to the rule. First-time feature director Santiago Menghini, whose credits generally fall within visual effects, shows some promise in the build-up to a predictable climax. The film, adapted from a novel by Adam Nevill, has the potential to serve as an example of how horror can grapple with social problems. This engagement, however, serves only as window dressing for another lazy funfair haunted house.

headstuff.org

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Scariest movies on Netflix (October 2021)

If you’re craving a scary movie, there’s no shortage of options on Netflix. Netflix has made a ton of original horror movies, and some of them match up well with even theatrical movie releases. On top of all the original horror movies, Netflix also has a vast catalog of horror...
MOVIES
BGR.com

A Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is being watched months later

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. One of the four movies of his that have been released in 2021, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here...
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No One Gets Out Alive#Victorian
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

6 Movies Like No One Gets Out Alive You Must See

Based on Adam Nevill’s namesake book, ‘No One Gets Out Alive’ is directed by Santiago Menghini. The dense horror film explores themes like immigration, immigrant exploitation, and poverty through the prism of an archetypal haunted house. The storyline revolves around Ambar, who comes from Mexico to Cleveland searching for a better life and finds residence in an old and ramshackle women’s boarding house.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] Netflix’s ‘No One Gets Out Alive’ Delights With Surprising Twist to Haunted House Horror

The marketing behind Netflix’s latest Halloween offering suggests a modern but standard haunted house tale. The sole tease that there’s more to No One Gets Out Alive, other than its intriguing title, is that it’s executive produced by David Bruckner and adapted from an Adam Nevill novel. The last time Bruckner teamed up with Nevill it resulted in The Ritual taking Netflix by storm. Santiago Menghini’s feature debut toys with the tropes of the haunter to deliver a thrilling subversion that builds into an unforgettable finale and leaves you begging for more from Nevill’s box of horror.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

No One Gets Out Alive Monster, Explained

Based on Adam Nevill’s 2014 namesake horror novel, ‘No One Gets Out Alive’ is a film that explores social issues such as poverty, immigration, and immigrant exploitation, all the while telling a truly terrifying story. The film revolves around Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), who comes to Cleveland after her mother’s death in search of a better life and starts living in the old and ramshackle Schofield Heights women’s boarding house. However, she soon discovers that the house is full of ghosts of women who were violently killed as sacrifices to an entity. If you want to know more about this mysterious monster, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Best Books on Horror Movies: Directors, Iconic Characters, and Special Effects

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s something exhilaratingly terrifying about horror movies that keep audiences coming back for more, no matter how gory or how scary they may be. If you love horror films, or really anything related to Halloween and the dark arts, then you’ll want to dive into our list of spine-chilling books that share the details behind iconic characters, directors, writers, and special effects of the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lamb’: How the Nordic Folk Horror Film Pulled Off Its Outlandish Special Effects Twist

[Editor’s note: This interview contains major spoilers for the film “Lamb.”] The latest entry in A24’s evolving canon of European folk horror is “Lamb,” the feature directorial debut of Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson. In the vein of “The Witch” and a more dour “Midsommar,” Jóhannsson brings a moody sensibility to this disturbing fairy tale about a pair of shepherds, Maria and Ingvar (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason), who make a startling discovery in their barn one day: a half-human, half-lamb hybrid child. The film is a visual effects feat as the baby is performed partly by actual children, with the VFX-engineered...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Manor’: Film Review

It’s a dark thing to admit, but a nursing home is the perfect setting for a horror film. If we lived in an ideal society, these long-term care institutions would be idyllic spaces where elderly people could live out their last years in comfort. Unfortunately, we don’t, and these centers — under-regulated, expensive and predatory — have a less-than-stellar reputation. Yet that doesn’t stop the protagonist of The Manor from checking herself into one. The Manor is the latest film in Amazon’s horror film anthology series Welcome to the Blumhouse, which loosely centers each season on a theme. The first four...
MOVIES
Decider

Where to Watch ‘Antlers:’ When Will the 2021 Horror Movie Be Streaming?

The spooky season content just keeps on coming! Antlers, a new horror movie directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo del Toro, is finally opening in theaters at the end of the month after being delayed multiple times over the past year. For fans of del Toro monsters, it will hopefully be worth the wait—because the critter king has a brand new creature to debut. And yes, it has antlers.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Rules at Home, but What’s New on VOD Is ‘Old’ (and ‘Old Henry’)

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) continued to dominate VOD charts over the weekend. Shawn Levy’s action comedy with Ryan Reynolds repeated as #1 for a second week at iTunes and Google Play (ranked by transactions) and Vudu (which calculates by revenue). Meantime, the highest grossing non-franchise domestic release in theaters since “1917” almost two years ago held the #6 position in theaters this weekend, despite its home availability and losing 1,050 theaters. Once again, both hands are washing each other to mutual benefit. A mere 14 titles charted across all three charts, which, continuing a recent trend, saw a broad consistency irrespective of...
TV & VIDEOS
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Horror Releases: Knocking (2021) - Reviewed

If you were the only person who continuously hears something ominous, have reason to believe someone is in danger, but everyone thought you were insane for it, what would you do? Frida Kempff’s Swedish thriller Knocking explores this concept, and in turn, makes the audience question their assumptions as much as the protagonist does her own sanity.
MOVIES
NME

Jung Ho-yeon says filming ‘Squid Game’ was “actually terrifying”

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress spoke about her experience on the set of the popular South Korean drama series, from the “most memorable” moments to times where she felt real fear.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy