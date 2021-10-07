No One Gets Out Alive Netflix Review | Get Out Of This One While You Can
Netflix specialises in the sort of horror film that takes a promising concept and squanders it on inconsequential compendiums of computer-generated gore and tired tropes. No One Gets Out Alive is no exception to the rule. First-time feature director Santiago Menghini, whose credits generally fall within visual effects, shows some promise in the build-up to a predictable climax. The film, adapted from a novel by Adam Nevill, has the potential to serve as an example of how horror can grapple with social problems. This engagement, however, serves only as window dressing for another lazy funfair haunted house.headstuff.org
