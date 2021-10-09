CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JohHC_0cKzsoR600

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is responsible for selecting the Nobel Peace Prize recipients each year, decided to award this year's prize to both Ressa, of the Philippines , and Muratov, of Russia , "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

Along with the notoriety, they will receive gold medals and share a cash award of 10 million Swedish krona, or about $1.14 million.

MORE: World Food Program, Nobel Peace Prize winner, fights growing hunger emergency

The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised Ressa and Muratov for being "representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions."

"Maria Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines," the committee said in a statement Friday. "Dmitry Muratov has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8180_0cKzsoR600
Aaron Favila/AP, File - FILE PHOTO: Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based news website Rappler, talks to reporters after posting bail at the Pasig Regional Trial Court in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines, on March 29, 2019.

Ressa, 58, co-founded the Philippines-based online news site Rappler in 2012. As a journalist and Rappler's CEO, she "has focused critical attention" on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial policies, including his "murderous anti-drug campaign," according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

"The number of deaths is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population," the committee said. "Ms. Ressa and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse."

Ressa has been the target of multiple arrests and an online hate campaign after publishing articles critical of the Duterte regime. She was named a 2018 Person of the Year by TIME magazine.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in 2019, Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney described Ressa, her client, as "a Filipino journalist who stands at 5 foot 2 but stands taller than so many of us in her courage and personal sacrifice for the cause of telling the truth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9oDX_0cKzsoR600
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo, File - PHOTO: Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Russia's main opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow on Oct. 7, 2021.

Muratov, 59, co-founded the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993. He has been the paper's editor-in-chief since 1995. Novaya Gazeta, with Muratov at its helm, "is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power," according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

"The newspaper’s fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media," the committee said. "Since its start-up in 1993, Novaja Gazeta has published critical articles on subjects ranging from corruption, police violence, unlawful arrests, electoral fraud and 'troll factories' to the use of Russian military forces both within and outside Russia."

For years, Novaya Gazeta has been one of the few national news publications in Russia to report critically on Russian President Vladimir Putin, conducting in-depth and dangerous investigations into the regime's alleged human rights abuses and corruption. In 2007, Muratov won an International Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists for his work as the "driving force" behind Novaya Gazeta.

Both Muratov and his Novaya Gazeta are seen as bastions of Russia's besieged free press. Since the newspaper's founding, six of its journalists have been killed, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya, who was gunned down in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building on Putin's birthday in 2006. Novaya Gazeta's journalists continue to receive threats for their coverage.

"Despite the killings and threats, editor-in-chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper's independent policy," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. "He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov congratulated Muratov on winning the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

"He has consistently worked in accordance with his ideals, he has adhered to his ideals, he is talented and brave," Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Friday. "It's a high appraisal and we congratulate him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zljAk_0cKzsoR600
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo, File - FILE PHOTO: A Nobel Prize medal is seen in this file photo taken on Dec. 8, 2020.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said freedom of expression and freedom of information are "crucial prerequisites for democracy and protect against war and conflict," and that the award of the prestigious prize this year to Ressa and Muratov "is intended to underscore the importance of protecting and defending these fundamental rights."

"Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda," the committee added. "Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time."

Members of the press have been Nobel Peace Prize recipients since as early as 1907, when Italian journalist Ernesto Teodoro Moneta won "for his work in the press and in peace meetings, both public and private, for an understanding between France and Italy." The prize that year was also given to French jurist Louis Renault "for his decisive influence upon the conduct and outcome of the Hague and Geneva Conferences."

MORE: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Last year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Program , the food-assistance branch of the United Nations, "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

Peace was the fifth and final prize category that Swedish inventor and scholar Alfred Nobel mentioned in his last will and testament. He left most of his fortune to be dedicated to the series of awards, the Nobel Prizes.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to "the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses," as described in Nobel's will.

SLIDESHOW: Nobel Peace Prize winners through the years

All Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, except for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is presented in Oslo, Norway.

To date, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate is Malala Yousafzai, who was 17 years old when awarded the 2014 Peace Prize. Of the 107 individuals awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, just 17 are women.

Only one person has declined the Nobel Peace Prize: Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho, who was awarded the prize in 1973 with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger for negotiating the Vietnam peace agreement.

ABC News' Patrick Reevell and Tanya Stukalova contributed to this report.

Comments / 10

Dean Parr
3d ago

It has been a joke since they cheated President Trump out of it numerous times & our public records will eventually destroy their credibility!!!

Reply
3
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Official says journalist's Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa Monday for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her fight for freedom of expression under grave risks. However, it rejected criticism that it was a slap on...
ASIA
The Independent

Navalny congratulates Nobel-winning Russian editor

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny whom many regarded as a top candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, has congratulated countryman Dmitry Muratov for winning it. Muratov, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta was named prize co-laureate last week along with investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines.“Russia and the Philippines are such different countries, but the leaderships are similar, especially in their endless lies and hatred of those who expose the lies,” Navalny said in a Monday post on Facebook. “With all my heart, I congratulate Dmitry Muratov and Novaya Gazeta on the Nobel Peace...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Maria Ressa
Reuters

Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook 'biased against facts'

MANILA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa used her new prominence to criticise Facebook as a threat to democracy, saying the social media giant fails to protect against the spread of hate and disinformation and is "biased against facts". The veteran journalist and head of Philippine...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Peace Prize#World Food Program#Ap#Philippine
US News and World Report

For Philippine Media Under Fire, Nobel a 'Shot in the Arm'

MANILA (Reuters) - When Philippine journalist Maria Ressa shared the Nobel Peace Prize last week for representing press freedom, other media outlets under fire took heart. One journalist described Ressa's win as like getting a "shot in the arm" as they fight to keep free speech alive in one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters.
ASIA
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Vietnam
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY
WDBO

The Latest: Biden vaccine order moves closer to enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

418K+
Followers
106K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy