Middle East

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

By BASSEM MROUE - Associated Press
 6 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says he discussed with officials in Beirut the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He also blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. Multiple rounds of discussions have been held in Baghdad since the first direct talks between Riyadh and Tehran took place in early April. Better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia could improve life in Lebanon, a small nation that has often served as a proxy battlefield for tensions between the two regional powers.

