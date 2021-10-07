Reconciling The Automation Paradox Between Hesitant Employers And Eager Employees

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs announced that it has completed the acquisition of Maprisk. Maprisk provides geospatial data and analytics software to enable underwriting automation and allows P&C carriers and MGAs to smartly plan and proactively respond to natural disasters. With the addition of Maprisk to the Insurity suite, P&C carriers and MGAs writing personal and commercial lines can seamlessly integrate geospatial data and analytics across the full policy lifecycle, from quoting and underwriting to claims. The acquisition of Maprisk builds on Insurity’s prior acquisition of SpatialKey, the market leader in geospatial solutions with the largest open network of specialty and hazard data providers, in December 2019. This acquisition further solidifies Insurity’s position as the industry leader in data and analytics, both in commercial lines and now in personal lines, with greater breadth and depth than any other geospatial data provider. It also furthers Insurity’s vision of empowering the insurance industry with the world’s most configurable, cloud-based, and intuitively analytical software suite.

