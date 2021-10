The New York Yankees may or may not make the postseason this year. Regardless, here are three players that general manager Brian Cashman should cut, but likely can’t. The New York Yankees have put their fans through all of the emotions throughout the 2021 season. Whether it was the numerous heartbreaking losses or the 13-game winning streak this summer, Yankee games had more drama than an Oscar-nominated film.

MLB ・ 18 DAYS AGO