Banks Are Experiencing The Lowest Employee Turnover In Years, Data Shows
Crowe Bank Compensation and Benefits Survey reports increased benefits and employee retention. While many industries are struggling to retain top talent so much that the “Great Resignation” is being used to describe the American workforce in 2021 banks have made progress in reducing employee turnover for the past three years, according to data from the Crowe 2021 Bank Compensation and Benefits Survey.aithority.com
Comments / 0