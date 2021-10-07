CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Time to Cement the Expansion of Telehealth

By Lisa J. Finkelstein, DO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what now seems like a prescient move, my urology practice in Jackson, Wyoming adopted "TeleUrology" in early 2019 as a new way to improve access for our patients. To meet pre-pandemic Medicare payment requirements, each patient had to be located at a so-called "originating site" when receiving a telehealth visit -- usually a clinic located in their small rural community. After starting our journey in 2019 and gradually expanding our reach throughout that year, we experienced a slow, steady transition into telemedicine. Then, almost overnight, the COVID-19 pandemic upended some of the barriers previously required for reimbursement, with new government policies in place to temporarily allow for telehealth flexibilities.

Thrive Global

Healthcare Inequities In Telehealth

Telehealth is a term used to define the use of telecommunication technology for medical purposes. By using this technology, patients are able to connect with doctors and care providers from anywhere in the United States without having to travel to a hospital or clinic. Unfortunately, there are inequities in healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES
mhealthintelligence.com

New York’s Healthcare Staffing Order Promotes Telehealth, Mobile Integrated Health

Among other things the order, signed on September 27, allows out-of-state care providers, including physicians, RNs, LPNs, NPs, PAs, midwives, clinical nurse specialists, licensed master social workers and licensed clinical social workers to treat patients in New York via telehealth, allows virtual visits in nursing homes, and allows EMTs and Advanced EMTs to use mobile integrated health platforms, including community paramedicine, to provide care for patients in alternative locations.
HEALTH
AL.com

Florida telehealth company relocating to Birmingham

An Oviedo, Fla.-based telehealth company is moving its headquarters to Birmingham following an investment from the Alabama Futures Fund. MomentMD offers an end-to-end, decentralized telemedicine platform focused on serving uninsured, high-deductible health plan patients and college students. It’s the AFF’s 13th investment since its launch in 2018. The fund will...
FLORIDA STATE
MPNnow

A few nurses are opting out of the vaccine, and their jobs. Here's why

Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
WAYNE, NY
The Motley Fool

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.
PERSONAL FINANCE
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
HuffingtonPost

What COVID Nurses Want You To Know Right Now

Sarah Flanagan, a 24-year-old acute care nurse, cannot believe that she is back here again, working long hours in a Florida hospital overrun with patients who have the coronavirus. Countless people who need care are being held in the hallways of the emergency department for days. Her hospital, which Flanagan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
KITV.com

Three local banks now require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank, and Territorial Savings Bank announced Thursday that due to an alarming increase in the COVID-19 surge effective September 30, all three banks are to require employees to show proof of full vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Under this new policy,...
HONOLULU, HI
newsbrig.com

3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

An estimated 46.7 million Americans receive Social Security retirement benefits each month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The average monthly benefit is $1,555, and for some, it represents their primary source of retirement income. Even if you’ve saved funds in a 401(k), an individual retirement account (IRA), or...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Laid off for refusing a vaccination mandate: Can you still collect unemployment?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As vaccination mandates sweep across the US, employees are weighing a complicated financial calculation: If they refuse to comply and get fired, would they qualify for unemployment insurance?. At the outset, we'll note...
HEALTH

