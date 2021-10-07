It's Time to Cement the Expansion of Telehealth
In what now seems like a prescient move, my urology practice in Jackson, Wyoming adopted "TeleUrology" in early 2019 as a new way to improve access for our patients. To meet pre-pandemic Medicare payment requirements, each patient had to be located at a so-called "originating site" when receiving a telehealth visit -- usually a clinic located in their small rural community. After starting our journey in 2019 and gradually expanding our reach throughout that year, we experienced a slow, steady transition into telemedicine. Then, almost overnight, the COVID-19 pandemic upended some of the barriers previously required for reimbursement, with new government policies in place to temporarily allow for telehealth flexibilities.www.medpagetoday.com
Comments / 0