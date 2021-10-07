Anne M. (Looks) Vidro

Anne Marie (Looks) Vidro, 59, of Grand Rapids, MI, and formerly of Taylor and Whitehall, went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Anne graduated from St. Mary’s Mercy Central Nursing school in 1983. She was a nurse for 38 years, giving orders and making sure things were taken care of even up to the end. While living in Wisconsin, Anne was an active member of her church, serving in various ministries, including youth group leader. Her Green Bay Packers pride came with her when she returned to Michigan. Anne was simply amazing. She loved life and knew how to have fun. Her stories were humorous, and her laugh contagious. Anne always counted her blessings and kept a positive outlook. She was a loving and devoted mother to her family.