Obituaries

Fredrick “Fred” A. Walsky

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFredrick “Fred” Andrew Walsky, 61, passed unexpectedly in the early morning of September 16, 2021. Fred was born September 28, 1959, to William and Donna Walsky in Arcadia. He was a CDL truckdriver for over 35 years, and worked fervently to ensure his family was not only provided for, but also had as many opportunities as possible to lead a better life than his own. His joy was found in sharing time with his family and telling stories to anyone who would listen, even when they’d heard the same story a hundred times before. Fred touched the lives of every single person he met in the most genuine way, and had, without a doubt, the biggest heart and an infinite capacity for kindness. He was an honest, hardworking, and wholeheartedly selfless man who loved his family fiercely and took pride in their every achievement. He comforted us with his simple good-natured character and wanted nothing more than the health and happiness of his loved ones.

