Fredrick “Fred” A. Walsky

Orange and white fluffs Fred and George (the Weasley twins) got a little extra attention at the vet this week. When these cute kittens came to WCAL, they had been born outside and were suffering from a life-threatening upper respiratory infection. Thanks to antibiotics and medicated eye ointment in their foster home, their symptoms are gone and they are cleared for adoption. Unfortunately when baby kittens with undeveloped immune systems are exposed to the viruses that cause upper respiratory infections, it can cause lifelong damage. Thankfully these two have only very minor scarring on their eyes as a result of all they have been through so they got a special treatment when they visited the neuter fairy to help clear this up. They both have good vision, but we do our best to set all the kittens that we rescue up for the best possible life. Their black and white brother Rubeus Hagrid was the largest and healthiest of the litter and his eyes are 100% clear. All three kittens are currently available for adoption. Fred and George make a fantastic pair and we'd love to see them go home together. Apply online at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO