Trempealeau, WI

Thomas “Tom” A. Kelleher

trempcountytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas “Tom” Alan Kelleher, 56, of Trempealeau, passed away September 28, 2021, after nearly 34 years of marriage. Tom was born on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1965, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, to Daniel and Bonnie (Ryder) Kelleher. He graduated from G-E-T High School in 1983. On October 3, 1987, he married the love of his life, Sandra Louise Johnson. He went on to a 30-year career with the CIA, retired in 2017, and spent his time playing golf, beating family members at cards, watching football, and driving around town playing Pokémon Go.

trempcountytimes.com

