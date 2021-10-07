CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas, PA

Thursday’s Weather: More sunshine today

By Katie Vossler
KLTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are mild again this morning and more sunshine is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today with light winds out of the south and southwest. More of the same tomorrow and Saturday with south winds picking up and temperatures warming into the lower 90s. Clouds will begin to increase Sunday with a slight chance for rain Sunday evening. The chance for rain becomes more likely overnight Sunday into early Monday with a weak cold front moving into the region. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy during the overnight hours with most rain ending by late Monday morning. Slightly cooler to start the work week next week and another chance for rain by midweek.

www.kltv.com

