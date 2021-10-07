CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewpoint: Social prescribing link workers are all about general practice medicine

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial prescribing Link Workers enable general practice to live and breadth the ethos of general practice medicine, which is about focusing on the whole person combining physical, psychological and social aspects of care. Today (8 October) is Link Workers Day 2021 and it is important to reflect on the valuable...

Bad for patients, bad for paramedics: ambulance ramping is a symptom of a health system in distress

Long lines of ambulances idling outside hospitals have shocked the public in recent news reports, especially in states with high COVID case numbers and increased hospital admissions. Mick Stephenson, executive director of clinical operations at Ambulance Victoria told ABC radio he’d “never seen the health system under the pressure it is under at the moment” and he expected worse to come. In fact, ambulance ramping is an issue even in states with low or no COVID cases, pointing to health systems under stress. It’s a problem that risks the health of patients and paramedics. ...
Stanford Medicine recognized for promoting well-being of health care workers

Stanford Medicine once again earned the American Medical Association’s Joy in Medicine award and is the only organization to have twice attained gold-level status. “Although we still have a way to go to create the environment we aspire to, the fact that Stanford Medicine is the only organization to achieve the highest level of recognition every year of the award speaks to its commitment to create an environment that promotes professional fulfillment,” said Tait Shanafelt, MD, chief wellness officer and the Jeanie and Stew Ritchie Professor at Stanford Medicine. “The challenges we have experienced over the last 18 months have underscored the critical need to reduce unnecessary work, increase flexibility, enhance meaning in work and provide the resources people need to take care of themselves, their families and each other.”
GP workload intensifies as practices head for tough winter

Including face-to-face, telephone, e-consultations and home visits, total appointments delivered by GP practices in the final two weeks of September 2021 were 6% higher than in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. Clinical administrative work - including tasks such as prescriptions and referrals - was 33% up, GPonline...
How general practice can support safe asthma inhaler disposal

The climate emergency is one of the biggest public health threats that we have ever faced. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have moved one year closer to the 2030 deadline to halve, and the 2050 deadline to reach, net-zero carbon emissions. The NHS is a huge contributor to the...
Medical errors keep killing patients – but there are laws, incentives and mindset changes that could reduce the death toll

Dr. Christopher Duntsch was a spine surgeon so reckless, incompetent or impaired that he’s now in a Texas prison. Better known as “Dr. Death,” Duntsch severed nerves, vocal cords and arteries that should not have been touched. He left patient after patient maimed, paralyzed or dead. Moreover, his story exposes the inability or reluctance of the medical community to stop him. Eventually, the Texas Medical Board did revoke his license. But three fellow surgeons, certain that Duntsch would simply move to another state and resume his career of carnage, implored the Dallas County district attorney to prosecute him. In 2017,...
Part Time General Food Service Worker

The General Food Service Worker will perform a variety of duties associated with the utility functions (sanitation, stocking, set-up/break-down, etc.) within the Dining Center. Position requires maintaining the highest level of customer service at all times. This year-round position requires working early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as needed. This position is considered essential staff and must work during declared inclement weather days.
Brazil’s Hapvida admits to prescribing ineffective medicine to COVID patients

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes said in a securities filing late on Sunday it has prescribed hydroxycloroquine to COVID patients. Hapvida admitted prescribing hydroxycloroquine in the early days of the health crisis when it still believed it could benefit patients. But it said those prescriptions never corresponded to the “majority” of drugs it prescribed.
Tykeson Family Foundation to Match All Donations Towards Volunteers in Medicine Made By Healthcare Workers & Admin Staff

(Photo | Courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine) Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) received a three-year $125,000 per year matching grant from The Tykeson Family Foundation. Match eligible donations consist of gifts from any member of the medical community, including admin staff, physicians, retired physicians and non-physicians working in patient care. VIM...
LETTER: McGovern is a social worker by trade, by heart

I met Marc McGovern several years ago at a political gathering. As I was chatting with him I mentioned that I was having issues with my landlord. I had been without heat for two days in 13-degree weather in December, and it was a Friday and I had been told it wouldn’t be fixed until Tuesday.
Shared decision making must be at the heart of all interactions with patients

As generalists, the volume of guidance that affects our day-to-day practice can be overwhelming, even more so over the last 18 months as our inboxes have been filled to bursting with ever-changing COVID-19-related updates. It may be, then, that you missed, or at least did not fully appreciate, two important...
RCGP chair sets out immediate steps government can take to support GPs

Speaking to GPonline for a special episode of its Talking General Practice podcast ahead of the college's annual conference this week, Professor Martin Marshall said that such measures were essential in the short-term until more GPs and other primary care staff could be recruited to deliver a long-term solution. Professor...
The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
