Viewpoint: Social prescribing link workers are all about general practice medicine

Stanford Medicine once again earned the American Medical Association’s Joy in Medicine award and is the only organization to have twice attained gold-level status. “Although we still have a way to go to create the environment we aspire to, the fact that Stanford Medicine is the only organization to achieve the highest level of recognition every year of the award speaks to its commitment to create an environment that promotes professional fulfillment,” said Tait Shanafelt, MD, chief wellness officer and the Jeanie and Stew Ritchie Professor at Stanford Medicine. “The challenges we have experienced over the last 18 months have underscored the critical need to reduce unnecessary work, increase flexibility, enhance meaning in work and provide the resources people need to take care of themselves, their families and each other.”

STANFORD, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO