CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The Lawfare Podcast: Russia Cracks Down on Social Media

By Jen Patja Howell
lawfareblog.com
 6 days ago

In the last few weeks, the Russian government has been turning up the heat on tech platforms in an escalation of its long-standing efforts to bring the internet under its control. First, Russia forced Apple and Google to remove an app from their app stores that would have helped voters select non-Kremlin-backed candidates in the country’s recent parliamentary elections. Then, the government threatened to block YouTube within Russia if the platform refused to reinstate two German-language channels run by the state-backed outlet RT. And after we recorded this podcast, the Russian government announced that it would fine Facebook for not being quick enough in removing content that Russia identified as illegal.

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawfare#The Lawfare Podcast#Russian#German#Arbiters Of Truth#Kremlin
Axios

Cracking down on anti-vax influencers

YouTube announced yesterday that it's cracking down on anti-vaccination information on the site, beyond content just related to the COVID vaccine. The platform has been a major source of misinformation about vaccines since well before the pandemic. Plus, congressional reconciliation, explained. And, why President Biden rejected a meeting with the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thegearystar.com

Oversharing Posts on Social Media

Everything I (don't) need to know I have learned by visiting several social media sites. They shall remain unidentified because I don't want to be sued, or worse, put in social media 'jail.' It's really embarrassing when you're a senior citizen. Anyway, if you have five minutes, an attention span longer than mine, nothing better to do, and have spent any time at all on one particular social…
INTERNET
oakparktalon.org

The new pandemic: social media

It’s your run-of-the-mill Monday morning. Yes, school is in an hour (and you were definitely up too late texting friends again) but, as always, you still make time to check your phone and receive updates regarding your online social platforms. It is more so a reflex than anything else — something we all do, which we have all become reliant on.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
elpaisanoonline.com

Editorial: Social Media is a Nightmare

Social Media has been around for only 24 years. Those with phones and computers brought to light Six Degree, a social media platform common in the late 1900s. Platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter have taken over the media industry since the early 2000s. While they have done much good to the world, they have brought just as much terror.
CELL PHONES
hhsbroadcaster.com

Social Media is Beneficial

Social media can be used on most devices, such as a phone. Many social media apps are also free. (Piqsels/​​CC0) With around 72% of the American public using social media since its introduction in 1997, it is growing to become a very powerful tool. Social media can be extremely advantageous...
INTERNET
Magnolia State Live

Is Instagram down? Social media platform, along with sister platforms Facebook and WhatsApp knocked offline

Instagram’s website and app were down for several hours Monday, along with sister platforms Instagram and WhatsApp. The outages began at approximately 10:15 a.m. central time and continued through 1:30 p.m. central time, the website downdetector.com reported. Whatever caused the sites to go down affected pretty much all of Facebook’s...
INTERNET
NBC Philadelphia

Social Media Runs Back to Myspace After Facebook, Instagram Go Down

Social media users were scrambling to be social (online) Monday after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down around the world. For some, Myspace was the answer to fill that void. Facebook Inc., which owns all three of the affected platforms, released a statement confirming a widespread outage and said...
INTERNET
realsport101.com

Facebook DOWN - One of the worlds biggest social media offline

Facebook is one of the world's largest social media and that comes with a lot of responsibilities. Being a huge business, this internet titan has tonnes of sites under its umbrella likes Whatsapp, Instagram and more. They're all down. Facebook is currently down and it's not alone. It seems there's...
INTERNET
wbaa.org

The Harmful Effects of Social Media

Today we're talking to IU Professor Johan Bollen about the impact social media is having on us, and the complex relationship we have with the tech companies that run them.
INTERNET
MassLive.com

Facebook crash: Social media company says ‘we are sorry’ Facebook was down, cites configuration changes for outage

“To all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms,” Facebook’s Vice President of Infrastructure spokesperson Santosh Janardhan stated. Facebook, along with its subsidiaries Instagram and Whatsapp, went down worldwide for just over 6...
INTERNET
lawfareblog.com

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

A bomb exploded Friday at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 50 people and wounding dozens, according to the Washington Post. The attack was the latest security challenge to the Taliban since their seized control of the country. Senior members of the Biden administration and their Mexican...
POLITICS
kadn.com

The Social Media Meltdown

Lafayette, LA - For about six hours, the world was able to remember what life was like before social media. JayceSnowden says apps like instagram and facebook have a hold on people. "The grasp that social media has on alot of people and the amount of people, you would think it wouldn't be a big issue and clearly it was."
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy