Tech Innovators Lead the Charge to Ensure Bitcoin Adoption in El Salvador is a Success

Roughly a month into the grand bitcoin experiment in El Salvador, how it’s going depends on how you look at it. In the “it’s going gangbusters” camp, we might present as Exhibit A the fast and furious tweets of President Bukele, who said on that social media platform Thursday (Oct. 7), “Since yesterday, Salvadorans are inserting more cash (to buy #bitcoin) than what they are withdrawing from the ATMs. And if we add remittances (almost $2 million per day), the incoming USD QUADRUPLES the outflow. This is very surprising so early in the game.”

