CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Biites, A Global Branded Content Platform, Secures Funding From FirstPartyCapital To Fuel International Expansion

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Copenhagen-based startup launches in the UK, having completed its Seed funding round with FirstPartyCapital, an operator-led fund that invests in digital media and marketing companies. Biites’ platform is specifically built with long form branded video in mind, giving owners of premium content a unique distribution channel that includes powerful...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Raises $2.5 Million In Seed Funding From Kalaari Capital And Others

Creative Galileo becomes First Portfolio Company under Kalaari’s CXXO initiative. EdTech start-up Creative Galileo announced it has raised $2.5 million. The round was led by Kalaari Capital with an investment of $2.1 Mn and remaining from well-known angels, such as Harish Bahl, Shashin Shah, Jinesh Patel, Atul Nishar, Ashwin Puri and Giridhar Malpani.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LeapXpert Completes Series A Funding Round to Power Global Expansion

LeapXpert, a communications and messaging platform provider, today announced that it has successfully closed its Series A funding round. Altogether, the Company has now raised a total US$14.1 million to date. The investment has been led by LingFeng Capital and Summer Capital, together with four other international investors. Marketing Technology...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Brand Metrics Hires Taylor Sturtevant as It Focuses on Growth in the US

Global technology company, Brand Metrics – which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising – has announced a new hire in the US. Following a period of significant growth, Taylor Sturtevant has been appointed to head up the US Customer Success team. Previously Director, Customer Success at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Video Content#Branded Content#Firstpartycapital#Businessinsider
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ABBYY Celebrates Momentum for Industry’s First No-Code Intelligent Document Processing Platform

Hosts broadcast event October 12th highlighting ABBYY Vantage and Marketplace, “There’s a Skill for that!”. After launching ABBYY Vantage and Marketplace earlier this year, ABBYY, a digital intelligence company, is proud to announce that the platform is now publicly available and report the growing momentum for the industry’s first no-code, cloud-first intelligent document processing (IDP) platform and skills that address organizations’ needs to make quicker decisions while increasing productivity. ABBYY will host a broadcast event to celebrate ABBYY Vantage on Tuesday, October 12, at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST. For more details and to register for free, visit www.abbyy.com/vantage-broadcast.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

mabl Expands Leadership Team in Japan Fueled by Rapid Growth

Customers and revenue grew over 300% in the region this year. mabl, the leading intelligent test automation company for quality engineering, announced the appointment of Jun Fujita as the company’s new Enterprise Sales Executive in Japan. Mr. Fujita will draw on his two decades of experience in the technology industry as former country manager at prominent companies like Auth0, Elastic and GitHub to drive continued expansion in the region. Respected digital transformation and Agile consultant Dai Fujihara will continue to lead mabl in Japan as their dedicated Customer Success Manager.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

AI Tech Startup YData Secures $2.7 Million in Funding to Fast-Track International Expansion

YData created the first data-centric development solution to combine data discovery, improvement, and scale in one unique environment. YData, the European tech startup that created the first data preparation platform to accelerate the development of AI solutions, has successfully closed a Seed funding round worth $2.7 million to fast-track its expansion across Europe and North America.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
aithority.com

Qualtrics Announces Experience ID, Ushering in a New Era of Personalization at Scale

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced Experience ID, a single, unified view of everything customers and employees have shared with a company—things they want a company to know about them—including their preferences, beliefs and feelings about their experiences with their product or brand. Experience ID enables companies to personalize experiences at scale—giving them granular insights about individuals, while also delivering powerful aggregated views by segment, such as teams, geographies, verticals and more, to identify emerging trends and new market opportunities.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Cumberland Connect Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud Integration With Mailchimp To Execute Seamless Omnichannel Marketing

Calix, Inc. announced that Cumberland Connect has more than doubled adoption of new revenue-generating services with EDGE Suites in just four months. In addition, Cumberland Connect is achieving email campaign open rates of up to 70 percent by implementing the integrated Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) and Mailchimp solution. These open rates are 250 percent higher than the telecommunications industry average of 20 percent—and represent a dramatic increase over their previous rates. Cumberland Connect is now seamlessly sharing audience segments, augmented with behavioral data, from Marketing Cloud directly with Mailchimp in just a few clicks. Campaign results are in turn shared back into Marketing Cloud. This enables Cumberland Connect to seamlessly manage contact lists, create targeted messaging, and run email campaigns for premium managed Wi-Fi services delivered via the Revenue EDGE to its more than 10,000 members. As a result, Cumberland Connect can generate incredibly effective end-to-end email marketing campaigns that excite members with new services, engage with existing subscribers, and increase average revenue per user (ARPU) to yield impressive returns on its marketing investments.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Xactly Expands Global Presence With First Sales Forecasting Offering In Japan

Xactly provides Japanese market with the service and solutions to drive predictable and profitable growth. Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced its further expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the upcoming launch of Xactly Forecasting in Japan. The company’s entry into Japan builds on the company’s sales momentum and 71% year on year growth.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ArborXR & Matts Digital Announce Partnership to Provide Frictionless, Scalable AR/VR Technology

ArborXR, the leading enterprise AR/VR device management and content distribution platform, and AR/VR solutions distributor, Matts Digital, announced a partnership to provide frictionless extended reality (XR) solutions at scale in Europe and beyond. With ArborXR’s mobile device management (MDM) software, Matts Digital will help companies securely manage fleets of XR devices, deploy apps and files remotely, and control the in-headset user experience. The partnership illustrates an accelerated shift to remote work and training amid the pandemic.
BUSINESS
mybuckhannon.com

Digital Marketing 101: Organic versus branded content

On any media platform, it is important for businesses to remain consistent and relevant to effectively reach their desired audience. The best way to accomplish this is regular content creation!. Marketers frequently use the term “content,” but what does that really mean? HubSpot defines content creation as the “the process...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Abris.io Launches an Eco-Friendly NFT Marketplace and White Label NFT Solution on the Algorand Blockchain

Abris announces the launch of its curated NFT marketplace and white label NFT solution, built on the carbon-negative Algorand blockchain. As the market for NFTs continues to skyrocket, raising concerns of environmental impact, Abris presents a green solution for minting and selling digital art that prioritizes both the environment as well as the creator, through an easy-to-use platform design and artist-driven profit structure. With the secure, forkless, and decentralized Algorand blockchain as the platform’s underlying technology, buyers and collectors can also be assured that their digital assets will never be replicated or duplicated and therefore that their value will endure.
INTERNET
u.today

Creaton Raises $1.1 Million from Top VCs to Build Decentralized Content Platform on Polygon

Creaton is an early-stage startup that leverages the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem to develop novel content solutions. Creaton completes its strategic funding with $1.1 million raised. According to a press release shared with U.Today, Creaton, a decentralized content management and sharing platform on red-hot smart contracts environment Polygon (MATIC), has successfully...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Socialive Debuts Next-generation Video Content Creation Platform With Enterprise-class Quality, Security and Control

With Its Industry-first Dual Recording Technology, Socialive’s All-in-one Platform Unifies Live Broadcasting and Studio-quality Remote Recordings to Democratize Video Content Creation. Socialive, the self-serve video content creation platform for the enterprise, announced the next-generation Socialive platform, offering enterprises and high-growth companies a unified platform to create, broadcast and distribute studio-quality...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Maritime intelligence platform Greywing raises seed funding from investors like Flexport

Greywing now enables vessel operators to estimate the potential carbon impact of a crew change before it happens. The carbon emissions tool takes in data like the current locations of individual crew members, their home ports and potential routing changes. When waypoints are entered, the platform scans for flights that crew members can take. The amount of carbon emissions a flight will create is listed along with its price, so ship operators can book flights that will lower total emissions created without significantly impacting an operation’s costs.
INDUSTRY
franchising.com

In Demand Technicians Fuel Fibrenew’s 200th U.S. Location and International Expansion

Sought-After Craftsmen called upon to address the ever-increasing leather, plastic and vinyl restoration needs. October 06, 2021 // Franchising.com // BLACK DIAMOND, Alberta - Fibrenew, known for its vast vinyl, leather and plastic repair and restoration services, has officially surpassed 200 mobile franchise units in the U.S. While there are over 270 Fibrenew franchisees all around the world, the domestic growth is a testament to the ongoing residential and commercial repair needs that allow independently owned and operated artisans the freedom to create their desired scheduled.
SMALL BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Kao Data secures up to £130m in funding to finance colocation datacentre expansions

Harlow-based colocation provider Kao Data has secured up to £130m in additional funding as it sets it sights on expanding its operations after securing a sizeable financial services client. The company, whose datacentre campus in Essex is home to the UK’s fastest supercomputer, Cambridge-1, has signed a deal with infrastructure...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Invoice Trading Platform Incomlend Secures $60 Mn From Fasanara Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Global invoice financing marketplace Incomlend, has announced to have partnered with European alternative asset manager, Fasanara Capital, to launch a global $60 million alternative financing programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) focused on Environment Social, and Governance (ESG).
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy