Biites, A Global Branded Content Platform, Secures Funding From FirstPartyCapital To Fuel International Expansion

Calix, Inc. announced that Cumberland Connect has more than doubled adoption of new revenue-generating services with EDGE Suites in just four months. In addition, Cumberland Connect is achieving email campaign open rates of up to 70 percent by implementing the integrated Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) and Mailchimp solution. These open rates are 250 percent higher than the telecommunications industry average of 20 percent—and represent a dramatic increase over their previous rates. Cumberland Connect is now seamlessly sharing audience segments, augmented with behavioral data, from Marketing Cloud directly with Mailchimp in just a few clicks. Campaign results are in turn shared back into Marketing Cloud. This enables Cumberland Connect to seamlessly manage contact lists, create targeted messaging, and run email campaigns for premium managed Wi-Fi services delivered via the Revenue EDGE to its more than 10,000 members. As a result, Cumberland Connect can generate incredibly effective end-to-end email marketing campaigns that excite members with new services, engage with existing subscribers, and increase average revenue per user (ARPU) to yield impressive returns on its marketing investments.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO