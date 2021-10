The Pirate boys’ soccer team’s hot start to the fall season didn’t stop when Platte County defeated Benton 8-0 on Sept. 9 for its ninth straight shutout victory of 2021. The Pirates shared the ball well as seven different players scored a goal and six different players had an assist in the contest. Platte County did most of the damage in the opening half as it led the Cardinals 5-0 at the break.