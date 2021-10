Delta College’s board of trustees covered topics ranging from pandemic response to enrollment. “We, as a board, voted to have people vaccinated, I think that this is an area where we really need to pass this because it will further delay some student enrollment and we don’t need that.” Trustee Janet Rivera brought up how the vaccines can delay student enrollment and they got on it quickly because they didn’t have a mandate originally.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO