Carey Price, the goalie and star player for the Montreal Canadiens, will be taking some time away from hockey for at least a month in the name of mental health. Less than a week before the start of the NHL season, the league, along with the NHL Players’ Association, announced that Price, 34, will step back from his role with the team to spend time in the voluntary player assistance program which provides mental health support to players and their families. The news comes after Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin also opened up about his struggles with anxiety that led to his decision to take a break from the game last fall.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO