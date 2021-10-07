Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Indigenous Peoples’ Day — while not a federal holiday — is recognized on the second Monday in October by many cities and states in the United States, including the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County and California. The day coincides with the federal holiday, Columbus Day, which is not a coincidence but instead began as an intentional counter-celebration of the anniversary of when the Italian explorer, Christopher Columbus landed in America.www.first5la.org
