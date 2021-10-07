CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/7/21)

By Mark Weiler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) Masking up in school is a contentious issue in many areas, but the State Board of Education is pointing to a recent CDC study that found masks are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19. The study looked at about one thousand schools in Arizona and determined that schools that do not require masks were three and a half times more likely to have an outbreak of the virus compared to schools that do. The State School Board currently has four public school districts and eight private schools on probation for not enforcing the mandate. Governor Pritzker was asked Monday when the state’s school mask mandate will be lifted – he said the state would continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC.

