FARMERS / INPUT PRICE CONCERNS

(SPRINGFIELD) The confidence among producers in their farming operations dropped sharply last month in September, largely due to concerns over inflated input prices. The Purdue University / CME Group Ag Economy Barometer fell 14 points last month to 124, the survey’s lowest reading since July 2020. The barometer survey is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers responding by telephone. The survey showed just over a third (34%) of the farmers believe input prices will rise about 12 percent in 2022. Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed think input prices will go up by 8 percent or more next year.