AREA JUDGE RULES ON MASK MANDATE

(EFFINGHAM) An Effingham County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the State Board of Education and reinstated the recognition status of three regional public school districts that are not following the Governor’s COVID-19 mask mandate. The case was brought by attorney Thomas DeVore on behalf of the Red Hill, Cowden-Herrick, and Beecher City school districts. While the Red Hill schools were at one point on probation for not having a mask mandate, the district in Lawrence County eventually complied with the State Board of Education’s mandate and their status was returned to recognized. The recognition status for the Cowden-Herrick and Beecher City schools were restored by the judge’s ruling made yesterday. DeVore is encouraging other school districts to step up and not be scared of the process.