2021 YOUTH FIREARM DEER HUNT
(SPRINGFIELD) This coming weekend is the 2021 Youth Firearm Deer Hunting Season, open to those who have not reached their 18th birthday prior to October 9th, 2021. While youth deer permits are still on sale over the counter from statewide vendors, various requirements must be met. The hunting runs this coming Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday, each day a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. Each youth must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 21 and older with a valid hunting license. The youth deer hunting season this weekend is open in all of our area counties. Go to dnr.illinois.gov for more information and/or details.www.freedom929.com
