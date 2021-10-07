CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to Protect Teens in the Age of Social Media

kingsvillerecord.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) If you’ve been worried about your teen’s social media usage, it would seem your concerns are now legitimized by hard facts and figures. Recent Congressional testimony by former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen supports the notion that Facebook and its photo-sharing app, Instagram, can be harmful to young users. Haugen recently presented internal studies revealing the negative mental health impacts of Instagram and told Congress that Facebook has prioritized growth over its users’ safety.

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook has secret ‘Other’ folder full of messages that nobody reads

Facebook has a secret folder that’s full of messages it thinks its users don’t want to see.Last year, the company revamped its Messenger service to get rid of the old system, which categories messages into ones that people might want to see in an “Inbox” and “Other”. It swapped it instead for the normal messages and a folder called “Message Requests” — a place where strangers can ask to contact users.But there is still another folder that keeps people from seeing every message they’ve been sent. The hidden messages reside in a special folder called “Filtered Message Requests”, and the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Statepoint#Congressional
Tracey Folly

My ex-boyfriend ignored my Facebook friend request

I wanted to ask him to give me back the radio I bought him decades earlier. The year 2016 was a year of firsts for me. It was the first time I had ever been single in my adult life. Prior to that, I’d been a serial monogamist. It wasn’t by design. Somehow, a new relationship just seemed to materialize the moment the last relationship ended.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vox

How mental health became a social media minefield

When I first downloaded TikTok, in the fall of 2018, it only took a few days for my algorithm to figure out that I have ADHD. To be fair, this isn’t all that impressive, as TikTok and the rest of the internet make it extremely difficult to focus on a single thing for more than five seconds — there is simply so much stuff to look at! — and it’s certainly possible to argue that anyone who spends enough time online may experience some of the symptoms that help psychologists diagnose patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Light Reading

WiCipedia: How women are mansplained into silence on social media

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Gender parity in social media; the top companies for women in tech; "greentech" and investment in female founders; and more. You'd think that anyone would be able to speak their mind on social media, yet just like real life, that freedom isn't always afforded to minorities. An article in Tech Republic explains that women are frequently silenced on Twitter, particularly when it comes to technical content. The author of the article interviewed several women in tech who use the platform, and found that they often experience rampant mansplaining and other abuses. One interviewee said, "I'm not even able to share 1-2% of the depth of my knowledge on a medium like Twitter." Another explained, "It's such a headache dealing with the comments on technical tweets." If women can't even experience gender parity on the Internet, how can we ever expect it at work? (See WiCipedia: What's it like being the only girl in STEM class?)
INTERNET
prdaily.com

How PR students are grappling with fake news on social media

Social media is an active and primary news source for many young Americans. A study conducted between late March and early April of 2020 found that 51% of American participants ages 18-24 referred to social media sites (Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok) for their coronavirus news. This is a troubling statistic given that social media has made it easy to consume disinformation disguised as truth.
EDUCATION
ocnjdaily.com

Eva Carlston Academy Examines the Toxic Nature of Social Media for Teens

Within the past two decades, social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, have become defining aspects of modern culture and a major influence on the younger generations of Americans. On average, popular social media apps like Instagram and Facebook receive more than 1.5 billion users daily, with a significant portion of these users between the ages of 12 to 17. According to one Pew Research survey, an estimated 63% of teens say they use at least one social media platform every day, while 45% of teens report being on the internet “almost constantly.” For many teenagers, social media has become an almost addictive activity, and for good reason.
KIDS
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul: Social Media Platforms Exploit Children And Teens For Profit

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general, expressed strong support for the hearings being conducted by the U.S. Senate Committee addressing the protection and safety of children and teens using social media. Raoul and the attorneys general issued a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security expressing serious Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech professor explains how social media gets you hooked

LUBBOCK, Texas- As TikTok challenges to destroy school property and others continue to play out each month, one expert said it’s critical adults talk to young people about the consequences of social media use. Lisa Low, professor of practice in Public Relations at Texas Tech University, said social media can...
LUBBOCK, TX
ocolly.com

Unexpected social media cleanse: Students share how a day with no access to social media affected them

As the sun rose in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and the morning hours passed, the sleeping town slowly came to life with alarms ringing and hundreds of people rolling over to grab their phones. However, when some Oklahoma State students went to scroll through their social media before crawling out of bed to start their day, they were met with an error screen rather than any posts from friends or family.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy