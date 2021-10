After another remarkable success, Jonny Clayton is back on the podcast and for the fourth time in less than a year that the Ferret is the star of our champion's special!. Jonny Clayton - despite feeling under the weather - and definitely not having lost his voice from the victory celebrations - Clayton is in fine form to look back on a memorable week and the most significant title of his career. His first TV ranking title takes him up to seventh in the world and he reflects on 12 months that not even he can have imagined.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO