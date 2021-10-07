Review: Subpar Flight, Delta Main Cabin OGG-LAX
I booked this flight awhile back, and just wanted a nonstop from Maui (OGG) to Los Angeles (LAX). I had some Skymiles I decided to use, and the price actually went down quite a few times. Thankfully, it was quite easy on Delta to rebook and reprice, and I did that without issue 2 times when the price kept dropping. I ended up paying a total of 12,000 Skymiles plus $5.60 for the one way flight in the Main Cabin (not Basic Economy).travelupdate.com
