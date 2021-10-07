Liverpool and Manchester City are flying high but Norwich and Newcastle look destined for the drop... and no one knows what's coming next from Tottenham! Part two of your team's early season rated in our Premier League report card

It's a battle of English Premier League heavyweights Sunday when Liverpool hosts defending champion Manchester City in a critical early matchup at Anfield. Liverpool (4-2-0) is unbeaten in its nine games in all competitions this season, while Manchester City (4-1-1) lost 2-0 to PSG on Tuesday in the Champions League. The Citizens have allowed one goal in league play, but the Reds lead the EPL in goals. Manchester City is unbeaten in the last three meetings between these clubs, including a 4-1 win at Anfield in February. The series is fairly even, with Pep Guardiola's City team holding a 6-2-5 edge over Jurge Klopp and Liverpool since Guardiola took the reins in 2016.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO