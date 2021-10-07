Liverpool and Manchester City are flying high but Norwich and Newcastle look destined for the drop... and no one knows what's coming next from Tottenham! Part two of your team's early season rated in our Premier League report card
The Premier League season may have reached its latest hiatus but there has been no shortage of drama from the first seven games of the season. The race to be crowned the champions of England's top flight looks to be a fascinating race, while there are several other contenders who could yet compete for a European spot next season.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0