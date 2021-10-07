Javier Pena

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gabby Petito, the young woman who vanished on a road trip with her boyfriend and later turned up dead in Wyoming, was killed by strangulation, a local coroner said on Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, whose office had already ruled Petito's death a homicide,...
SOON: House will vote to extend debt ceiling through early December. The House will vote soon to extend the nation's debt limit through early December after the Senate approved a stopgap measure last week in a bid to avert a catastrophic default and economic disaster. The House will not take...
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
American Airlines and Southwest Airlines will continue to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees as required by the Biden administration, defying Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) executive order banning all vaccine mandates in the state. The Texas-based carriers recently announced that all employees must get the shots to comply...
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
Taking a daily low-dose aspirin has long been recommended for heart health, but an influential organization changed its guidance on Tuesday. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of experts, released an updated draft recommendation that says most adults not take aspirin to prevent first heart attacks or strokes.
The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
