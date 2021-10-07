CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor Flight Of The Appalachian Highlands joins the National Honor Flight Network

The Tomahawk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vietnam Veterans Memorial completed in 1982 is located Washington, D.C. and honors the service members of the U.S. armed forces who fought in the Vietnam War. The 2-acre site is dominated by a black granite wall engraved with the names of those service members who died as a result of their service in Vietnam and South East Asia. The wall has since been supplemented with the statue The Three Soldiers and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial. Submitted photo.

KELOLAND TV

Vietnam veterans share reflections on Honor Flight trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are wrapping up our coverage of last month’s Midwest Honor Flight trip with an Eye on KELOLAND featuring thoughts from Vietnam-era veterans. One person whose thoughts you’ll hear is Charlie Brown of Brandon. “Luckily they called, and they said they’re taking certain people, so...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley vets take part in Utah Honor Flight

A pair of Cache Valley veterans took part in this year’s Utah Honor Flight — a program that enables veterans to visit war memorials in and around Washington D.C. as a way to show appreciation for their service. According to Utah Honor Flight’s Facebook page, the trip marked the first...
UTAH STATE
rhinotimes.com

Flight From PTI Airport To DC To Honor Veterans

This year on Veteran’s Day – Nov. 11 – local veterans will be honored with the “Triad Honor Flight,” a very special plane trip that will take 100 veterans to Washington, DC, to visit memorials. It’s a way for them to be shown appreciation for their service, which they’ll see...
GREENSBORO, NC
Observer

Blankets to be donated to vets attending honor flight

In the early days of the pandemic, the Dwyer Veteran’s Peer to Peer program looked for ways to continue to engage its participants in activities while following safety recommendations regarding COVID-19. One way was to assign a project with an end-goal for its members. After a meeting with Barb Cessna...
ADVOCACY
Forest Park Review

Forest Park honors vets who took part in recent Honor Flight

Five Forest Park veterans, including Commissioner Joe Byrnes, were honored Sept. 23 in a village hall ceremony recognizing their recent participation in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Mayor Rory Hoskins held the ceremony after finding out that the veterans took part in the Sept. 16 flight, which flew Chicago...
FOREST PARK, IL
thefallonpost.org

Stuart Cook, Local Veteran Takes the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

On July 4, 1970, a young Stuart Cook left New Jersey bound for Vietnam after enlisting in the Navy to serve his country. Unlike so many others, a year later the now 20-year-old returned, a glaring target for the war-protesters who yelled epithets condemning him as he walked through the San Francisco airport in his fatigues. Cook went on to serve as a Fire Chief for the Navy, before retiring in Fallon.
MILITARY
midfloridanewspapers.com

The honor of flight

Veterans are a most cherished part of the Elks’ love of our Nation. The Elks have many programs to help and recognize not only our veterans but also all first responders. The Honor of Flight is special as it recognizes those who fought in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War, by flying them to Washington D.C. to visit their respective memorials.
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Honor Flights to honor female and Black veterans

Female and African American veterans will travel to Washington, D.C. with the Honor Flight Network this week, where they to visit their war memorials. One of the 11 Honor Flights set to arrive this week has been arranged exclusively for women veterans and a second will escort members of the all-African American South Carolina Combat Veterans Association.
WASHINGTON, DC
Madison Daily Leader

Midwest Honor Flight brings back memories of service

Recently, Charlie Peterson found himself doing something he doesn’t do often: talking about his service in the U.S. Navy. He was one of 82 veterans to make the Midwest Honor Flight on Sept. 18. Duane Poppen, Dick Ruger and Terry Lee were also among the veterans to travel to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials.
MILITARY
NWI.com

Region women join special honor flight in Operation HerStory

Three local women will make history as part of the first Honor Flight solely for female veterans: Operation HerStory. The women — Alexandria "Sandy" Welty, 82, of Highland, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam; and Molly Miller, 70, of Hobart, who served in the U.S. Navy — will be among 94 female veterans who will be flying out of Midway International Airport on Wednesday with their destination Washington, D.C.
HOBART, IN
KAKE TV

Kansas Honor Flight welcomes home 119 veterans

The Kansas Honor Flight returned home today carrying the biggest group of veterans it'll have all year. One-hundred-nineteen veterans stepped into the DoubleTree Hotel by the airport packed with hundreds of their loved ones. One-hundred-eighteen of the veterans served in Vietnam, and one man, Joe Jones, served in the Korean...
KANSAS STATE
First Coast News

First Coast Honor Flight honoring women who served

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On its inaugural trip to Washington, D.C., First Coast Honor flight took 25 veterans to see the memorials built in their honor. Of those veterans, five served in the Korean War, the other 20 in Vietnam. Two of those Vietnam era veterans to make the trip...
WASHINGTON, DC

