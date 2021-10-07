Honor Flight Of The Appalachian Highlands joins the National Honor Flight Network

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial completed in 1982 is located Washington, D.C. and honors the service members of the U.S. armed forces who fought in the Vietnam War. The 2-acre site is dominated by a black granite wall engraved with the names of those service members who died as a result of their service in Vietnam and South East Asia. The wall has since been supplemented with the statue The Three Soldiers and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial. Submitted photo.