JOSHUA KREGER GUILTY OF PREDATORY CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT AND AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SEXUAL ABUSE

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — The teenager in custody, accused of opening fire at Timberview High School in Arlington on October 6 has been moved to another facility. County records show Timothy George Simpkins has been transferred from the Arlington Jail to the Tarrant County Jail. His bond amount remains the same — at $75,000. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. ‘Mom, This Is Not A Drill, I Love You’: Parents Share Texts From Kids During Timberview High School Shooting Police say the 18-year-old is the person who opened fire in a classroom on the 2nd floor of Timberview High...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO