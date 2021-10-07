MLF Announces Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes as Venue for 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Wild Card Tournament

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Arkie, Illini, LBL and Ozark divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Mountain Home, Arkansas, Oct. 7-9, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Norfork Lake. Hosted by the Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in the four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO