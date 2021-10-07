CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

MLF Announces Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes as Venue for 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Wild Card Tournament

majorleaguefishing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. – Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, announced that the 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Wild Card Regional will take place on Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes in Lenoir City, Tennessee, Nov. 5-6. The two-day event, hosted by Visit Loudon County and City of Lenoir City, will launch from the Tellico Dam Reservation Boat Ramp in Lenoir City.

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
majorleaguefishing.com

Richmond’s Drury Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Cumberland Presented by Googan Baits

MONTICELLO, Ky. – Boater Bryan Drury of Richmond, Kentucky, won the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament Presented by T-H Marine at Lake Cumberland Presented by Googan Baits Sunday in Monticello, Kentucky. Marks earned $14,468 for his victory in the event, including the lucrative $7,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 contingency bonus.
RICHMOND, KY
majorleaguefishing.com

Drury University’s Baird & Browning Earn Victory at Abu Garcia College Fishing Tournament on Lake Dardanelle

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Drury University duo of Hunter Baird of Salina, Kansas, and Beau Browning of Hot Springs, Arkansas, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 16 pounds, 10 ounces to earn the win last weekend at the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI at Lake Dardanelle. The victory earned the Panther’s bass club $2,000 and qualified the duo to compete in the 2022 College Fishing National Championship.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
mainstreet-nashville.com

Outdoors notebook: Johnson cashes in at bass tournament

Lebanon’s Daniel Johnson won the recent Phoenix Bass League Super Tournament on Old Hickory Lake and the $6,885 first-place payday that went with it. Johnson’s two-day catch of 10 bass weighed 26 pounds, 3 ounces. Mt. Juliet’s Jeremy Walker finished seventh and pocketed $1,481. Lebanon’s Joey Mallicoat came in eighth...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
Niles Daily Star

SMC announces bass fishing as a sport beginning in 2022

DOWAGIAC — In addition to intercollegiate competition in basketball, cross country, volleyball and wrestling in 2022, Southwestern Michigan College announced Tuesday that it will be forming a co-ed bass fishing team next fall to be coached by Bill Mathews. There are about 600 colleges in the U.S. with bass fishing...
DOWAGIAC, MI
News On 6

National Professional Fishing League Wraps Up Inaugural Season On Grand Lake

Professional anglers from across the country are in Green Country for the next several days competing for a $50,000 prize. The National Professional Fishing League's final event of its inaugural season starts Thursday morning on Grand Lake. “We're here to showcase Grand,” said NPFL CEO Brad Fuller. “The anglers are...
GROVE, OK
dailynewsandmore.com

Alpine Marina's Thursday Big Bass Tournament

10 Anglers fished Alpine Marina's Thursday Big Bass Tournament and Duane Thompson wins both places with a 3 lb 5oz and a 2lb 4 oz fish. Start time is 3:00 pm with weigh in at 7:00 pm. Come fish with us.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fishing Tournament#Lake Hamilton#Mlf#Major League Fishing#Bfl Regional Championship#Anglers#Weigh Ins#Majorleaguefishing Com#Strike King#All American
okcfox.com

It's "o-fish-ial," bass fishing becomes a college sport

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (KOKH) — A community college in Michigan has announced that Bass Fishing will be considered a sport in 2022. Southwestern Michigan College (SMC) is forming a co-ed bass fishing team starting next fall and will be coached by Bill Mathews. There are about 600 college in the United...
COLLEGE SPORTS
newhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Knights qualify for bass fishing state tournament

CENTER HARBOR — Bass fishing teams from around the state descended on Lake Winnipesaukee on Thursday, Sept. 23, for the annual state tournament qualifying round, which saw a total of more than 25 teams take to the waters to try and qualify for the state championship tournament. In the end,...
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Norfork Lake

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Arkie, Illini, LBL and Ozark divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Mountain Home, Arkansas, Oct. 7-9, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Norfork Lake. Hosted by the Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in the four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KRMS Radio

Versailles Man Wins Big At Annual Phoenix Bass Tournament At Lake Of The Ozarks

A Versailles man is taking home the grand prize for the annual two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super-Tournament at the Lake of the Ozarks. Payden Hibdon earned just over $8,400 for his victory at the event, which is hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association. The top 4 winners were all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
koxe.com

Bass Champs Team Fishing Championship at Lake Ivie This Weekend

COLEMAN COUNTY – The Bass Champs 2021 Team Championship, presented by Yamaha and Skeeter Fishing Boats, will be held on Lake O.H. Ivie on Saturday and Sunday, October 9th and 10th. The fishing tournament is being hosted by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourism. Tournament Location –...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk’s Barber brothers win high school bass fishing tournament

Polk County’s bass fishing team of Chan and Banks Barber came home winners from the first event on the Palmetto Boat Center Tournament Trail for the 2021-2022 season. The Wolverine team took top honors in Groups A & B at the event, held on Lake Wateree in South Carolina. The division included teams from North and South Carolina and Georgia.
POLK COUNTY, NC
nhfrontpage.com

Timber Wolves qualify for bass fishing state championship

CENTER HARBOR — Bass fishing teams from around the state descended on Lake Winnipesaukee on Thursday, Sept. 23, for the annual state tournament qualifying round, which saw a total of more than 25 teams take to the waters to try and qualify for the state championship tournament. In the end,...
HOBBIES
lakeexpo.com

Big Bass Bash! Illinois Man Lands A $100K Fish As 3,200 Anglers Compete At Lake Of The Ozarks,

Jim Morrison has been fishing for more than 10 years, and it all paid off last weekend when he caught a $100,000 dollar fish at the Big Bass Bash, on Lake of the Ozarks. “I’ve fished down there for years and this is the biggest I’ve ever gotten. A hundred thousand dollars worth of big!” laughed Jim about his winning fish. “It was really special.”
ILLINOIS STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

Simpson University Wins Abu Garcia College Fishing Tournament on Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Simpson University duo of Quinn Hawkinson of Chico, California, and Jayden Nezy of Page, Arizona, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 10 pounds, 1 ounce to earn the win last weekend at the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI at Lake Havasu. The victory earned the Red Hawk’s bass club $2,000 and qualified the duo to compete in the 2022 College Fishing National Championship.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy