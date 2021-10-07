MLF Announces Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes as Venue for 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Wild Card Tournament
TULSA, Okla. – Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, announced that the 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Wild Card Regional will take place on Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes in Lenoir City, Tennessee, Nov. 5-6. The two-day event, hosted by Visit Loudon County and City of Lenoir City, will launch from the Tellico Dam Reservation Boat Ramp in Lenoir City.majorleaguefishing.com
