No More Heroes 3 doesn’t have any actual DLC planned. However, in a recent interview, director Suda51 spoke about what he would have in mind. Suda51 brought up three main points while speaking with Siliconera. The first thing he would be interested in adding is an area that was ultimately scrapped from the final game “due to tech reasons”. Suda51 also brought up wanting to do more with the Galactic Superhero Rankers and boss battles. Finally, if he ever had the chance, adding more playable characters like Shinobu would be a top goal.

