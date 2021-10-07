CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mandates…In Debate

 6 days ago

The right of individuals…to decline the coronavirus vaccine…and the right of businesses…to require it as a condition of employment…are at the center of debate over proposed House Republican legislation in Ohio…limiting employers’ ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations. Lawmakers began additional hearings on the bill…after a failed effort last week to fast-track a full House vote on the legislation. All major business and health care organizations oppose the legislation that would allow public and private sector employees to seek exemptions from employer-mandated coronavirus vaccines. The hearing is meant to explore the line between personal freedom…and company rights…to mandate your vaccination, in terms of employmen.

Wicked Local

After bitter vaccination/masking mandate debate, reps held bipartisan affair at Kowloon

Brad Hill was already at the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus last Thursday when his former colleagues from the Legislature started to arrive late. Over the previous couple of hours, House Democrats and Republicans had leveled sharp accusations against one another regarding the new House policy on vaccinations, which requires any lawmaker or staff member who wants to work from the State House to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Journal-News

Debate continues on Ohio bill that would allow vaccination mandate exemptions

The status of House Bill 435, the “Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Fairness Act” that would create several exemptions to employer coronavirus vaccination mandates, remains murky after two days of hearings before the Ohio House Commerce & Labor Committee. As the hearing adjourned Thursday, committee member state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, asked...
OHIO STATE
Johnson City Press

County commissioners to debate Biden's COVID vaccine mandate

Washington County commissioners are set to join the debate on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee will discuss a possible resolution voicing opposition to the president’s directive when it meets on Thursday. Wash-ington County Mayor Joe Grandy raised the vaccination issue at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
State
Ohio State
windermeresun.com

Senate Hearing On Natural Immunity Debate

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
US News and World Report

Debate Over Anchorage Mask Mandate Moves to Fourth Session

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A high contentious debate over a proposed mask mandate in Alaska’s largest city that has included Holocaust imagery and a gay slur will continue into a fourth session. The Anchorage Assembly continued testimony for the proposed ordinance to Monday during a Thursday evening meeting, the Anchorage...
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
#Mandates#Full House#Covid 19 Vaccine#Lawmakers#Vaccinations#Republican
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen This Year?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic goes on well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant continues to cause positive cases among the unvaccinated, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS
Magic 1470AM

10 New Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect In 2021

With the nation still dealing with containing the coronavirus pandemic, Americans trying to go back to work and get the kids back to school safely, just coping with the day-to-day it's hard enough. This is why most folks in Louisiana may not have noticed more than 200 new laws went into effect on August 1, 2021.
LOUISIANA STATE
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says January 6 committee is prepared to bring criminal contempt charges against anyone who doesn't comply with subpoenas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the Gubernatorial Debate

“Tonight, we saw Phil Murphy once again dodge his record and attempt to deflect responsibility for his many failures of leadership. The bottom line is this: Murphy is the only person on the stage tonight whose policies contributed to the deaths of thousands of seniors and veterans and whose lockdowns led to the demise of a third of New Jersey’s small businesses. By contrast, Jack offered a way forward. We have an opportunity to change course and become a state where businesses can thrive and families can afford to stay together. The “Most Powerful Governor in America” may have not had a check on his power trip for the past four years, but this November, New Jersey voters will finally put an end to the madness.”
POLITICS

