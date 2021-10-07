Mandates…In Debate
The right of individuals…to decline the coronavirus vaccine…and the right of businesses…to require it as a condition of employment…are at the center of debate over proposed House Republican legislation in Ohio…limiting employers’ ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations. Lawmakers began additional hearings on the bill…after a failed effort last week to fast-track a full House vote on the legislation. All major business and health care organizations oppose the legislation that would allow public and private sector employees to seek exemptions from employer-mandated coronavirus vaccines. The hearing is meant to explore the line between personal freedom…and company rights…to mandate your vaccination, in terms of employmen.wbnowqct.com
