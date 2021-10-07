CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sponsored Content: Shreve Memorial Library: Lego Movie

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Samantha Bonnette, the Marketing & Development Manager of Shreve Memorial Library, to talk about the Stop Motion LEGO workshop they are putting on for kids. It is October 12-27. This workshop will help kids see many different things, not only Movie making but also building, planning, and other stem-related things, and it is available to anyone, even family. For more information on this event or to find a location near you, visit their website https://www.shreve-lib.org/.

KTAL

Sponsored Content: Wedding: Small Cake!!!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It’s time to take a look at our lucky wedding Couple to see where they are getting their cake done. They picked Small Cake, a local business right in Shreveport. Located at 1370 E 70th St Suite 400, Shreveport, LA 71105, you too can visit and try some of their amazing cakes. For more information, visit https://www.smallcakescupcakery.com/.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Red River High School

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Alison Hughes, the Superintendent of Red River High School, to talk about the upgrades they have done and their improvements to better the students’ future. The School recently got a 30 Million deal to update the School, and they are building some new additions to the School and a technical center that will have woodcraft to welding to nursing. For more information visit: https://rrbulldogs.com/
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: The Arc Caddo-Bossier Partners with Frost Industries

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- Biskie talks to The Arc Caddo-Bossier Executive Director, Kristen Powers about their partnership with Frost Industries. Demetrio Botello explains the services Frost Industries provide for Barksdale Air Force Base. For more information about the The Arc Caddo-Bossier, visit http://www.thearccaddobossier.org. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the...
BUSINESS
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Once Upon a Diamond

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie joins our wedding couple to see what ring they picked out at Once Upon a Diamond. See which one they pick out and if you would like to see their full selection, visit their website at https://www.onceuponadiamond.com/. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving...
RELATIONSHIPS
Gone Digital Challenge At Beaver Memorial Library, 10/4

Hickory – Did you know you can download free e-books, movies, music, and more from the library using your library card? Want to participate in a fun reading challenge? Visit the library and pick up your Gone Digital bookmark. If you check out 1 item from Kanopy, Hoopla, and NC Digital in the month of October, you win a free book from the library Friends Book Store.
HICKORY, NC
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Lowder Baking Company

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Sarah Lowder, one of the owners of Lowder Baking Company, to show us some of the fantastic pastries and bread they serve and what this weeks pastry was. You can get bread, pastries, coffee, and a pizza kit to make your pizza. They also have a new special bread each week and a fresh pastry of the week. For more information on what they have and who they are, visit https://www.lowderbaking.com/.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTAL

Sponsored Content: The Arc Wine Dine & Equine

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Alex Wallace, the Marketing Coordinator, and Marcia Moffatt, a Volunteer to tell us about The Wine Dine & Equine, an event coming up on Saturday, October 23 at THe Lot, 400 Crockett Street. This fantastic program was the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program (Great Results Equine-Assisted Therapies) in 1997. Equine-assisted activities have proven to positively affect one’s physical, cognitive, and social well-being. Interaction between horses and students helps to develop mutual trust, respect, acceptance, and self-control. For more information on this event or The Arc Caddo-Bossier, visit thearccaddobossier.org.
ANIMALS
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Vantage Health Plan

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Billy Justice, the Director of Marketing & Sales of Vantage health, to tell us what they offer and how they can help families and people. For more information, visit https://www.vantagehealthplan.com/. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com...
HEALTH SERVICES
KTAL

Sponsored Content: It’s Fit For Life Friday!!!!!!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It’s Friday that means it’s Fit For Life Friday. Super-Mann talks about cardio today and how to overcome things like fatigue and asthma. For more Fit For Life, visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Community and Click the Fit For Life tab. The information, advice, and...
WORKOUTS
Victoria Advocate

New library streaming service offers music, movies, graphic novels and more

The Victoria Public Library is expanding its digital offerings with Hoopla, a new streaming service that will provide adult library card holders with access to audio books, e-books, movies, music, TV shows and graphic novels. Residents can sign up at hoopladigital.com using an email address and library card number. Hoopla...
VICTORIA, TX
Fort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan Library & Museum: Monster Movie Nights being offered in October

The Fort Morgan Public Library & Museum will be hosting weekly Monster Movie Nights during the month of October, according to a city news release. Every Thursday in October, a different Universal Classic Monster Movie will be shown in the Howard Rollin Memorial Community Room. Movies will start at 5:30 p.m. Viewer discretion is advised, and popcorn will be provided.
FORT MORGAN, CO
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Joseph Guin Barber

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie talks with owner Joseph Guin of Joseph Guin Barber about the almost bygone luxury of professional barbering. Experience the relaxing atmosphere and let yourself be pampered by contacting Joseph Guin Barber at josephguinbarber.com or call (318) 585-2887. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living...
BEAUTY & FASHION
conwaydailysun.com

Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library to host Fix-a-Bike workshop Oct. 23

LOVELL, Maine — Registration is open for the Fix-a-Bike workshop with Erik daSilva from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 227 Main St. in Lovell, Maine. Want to know how to do your own road or trail side repairs? Curious...
LOVELL, ME
KTAL

Club 356: Artoberest

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Madeline Marak about Artoberest, an event on Friday, October 15th, at the Ruston Farmers Market. Artoberfest raises funds for NCLAC’s programming, such as the Summer Arts Camp, Holiday Arts Market, Independent Film Series, Peach Art Exhibit, the Outside Show, Art Outreach, and more. EARLY BIRD $45 ENTER AT 5 PM and GENERAL ADMISSION $35 ENTER AT 6:30 PM. For more information on this event, visit their Facebook @ARToberfest.
ENTERTAINMENT
Athol Daily News

Beals Memorial Library to celebrate its 108th birthday

WINCHENDON — On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Beals Memorial Library will celebrate the 108th anniversary of the library’s historic 1913 opening with a special Beals Birthday Bash. Come join the party, grab a cupcake, and wish the library a happy birthday. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the...
WINCHENDON, MA
Holland Sentinel

LEGO, genealogy events coming to Herrick District Library

HOLLAND — Herrick District Library is planning two events for the public, including a free genealogy presentation and LEGO building. The first event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the main library building at 300 S. River Ave. in downtown Holland. Genealogist Megan Heyl will provide information...
HOLLAND, MI

