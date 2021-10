General Motors (GM) has unveiled a new and more capable hands-free advanced driving assistance system dubbed Ultra Cruise during its two-day investor event that began Wednesday, per a company press release. The system, set to be available on select models in 2023, will be able to handle 95% of all driving scenarios and will eventually be used on every paved road in the United States and Canada, bringing the company closer to its goal of zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.

