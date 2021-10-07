CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonito Days announced for Switch

By Brian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio Somewhere has announced Bonito Days, “a multiplayer game with a City Pop inspired soundtrack, designed to transport you back to those lazy summer days when life was less stressful.” It will launch exclusively for Switch on October 14. Here’s an overview of the game:. Experience chill summer vibes, relax...

Asdivine Collection announced as new Switch physical release

Limited Run Games has announced Asdivine Collection, a package of four RPGs for Switch coming from Kemco and Exe-Create. Asdivine Hearts, Asdivine Hearts II, Asdivine Dios, and Asdivine Menace will be bundled together. The full set will be put on a single cartridge without any downloads. Asdivine Hearts got started...
Nintendo World Report

Eiyuden Chronicle Prequel Announced For Switch Release In 2022

Perhaps a good sign for the main game's full release on Switch as well. The wildly successful crowdfunding campaign for Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle will bear some fruit on Switch. During a 505 Games TGS presentation, the publisher confirmed that the prequel title Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which was a...
nichegamer.com

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn Announced for PC, Switch, and PS4

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dawn is coming to Windows PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on February 25, 2022 in North America. The game was previously leaked via a rating for its official name.
#Summer Days#Weather#Beaches#Fish#Narwhal Station Sugar#Target Test
2D adventure game What Lies in the Multiverse announced for Switch

Publisher Untold Tales, along with developers Studio Voyager and IguanaBee, have announced What Lies in the Multiverse. The dramatic comedy adventure will be appearing on Switch in early 2022. We have the first details on What Lies in the Multiverse below. What Lies in the Multiverse is a story-driven, 2D...
TVOvermind

Shadowrun Trilogy for Nintendo Switch Announced

In the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced that the Shadowrun Trilogy will be releasing soon for Nintendo Switch. For those that don’t know, Shadowrun is a “cult tactical RPG game taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades.” Yeah, sounds similar to one of the most recent Cyperpunk entries right? Well, this one is a little different. It’s a much more tactical game and it’s being developed by Paradox Interactive. The original Shadowrun Trilogy started releasing in 2013 with Shadowrun Returns. A title that was met with critical acclaim and mostly positive reviews. We’re excited to once again be able to navigate the Shadowrun cyberpunk world and to see just how much things can change since the original. Let’s go down a little history lesson with the three titles that will be available in this upcoming title coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
nintendosoup.com

Dungeon Survival Strategy RPG Shikabanegurai No Boukenmeshi Announced For Switch

It looks like Nippon Ichi Software has some new and delectable for Switch owners in the future!. The company has revealed Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi – a new dungeon survival strategy RPG that will be heading to Switch and PS4 in Japan on 27 January 2022. The game will see players guiding a group of customizable adventurers as they escape out of a vast dungeon, while eating anything they can find on the way!
nintendosoup.com

Kingdom Hearts Series Cloud Version Announced For Switch

The entire Kingdom Hearts series will finally be playable on the Nintendo Switch!. Square Enix announced the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version for the Switch. A release date and the pricing has yet to be revealed for any of these titles.
egmnow.com

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece collection announced for Nintendo Switch

Square Enix has confirmed that 10 Kingdom Hearts games will be making their way to Nintendo Switch via the Cloud. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to grab the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud collection, which contains Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC. All three of these bundles can also be purchased separately. Get a complete rundown of every game coming to Nintendo Switch below:
nintendoeverything.com

Atelier Sophie 2 opening cinematic

Koei Tecmo and Gust have issued the opening cinematic for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. The game begins with Sophie leaving her hometown of Kirchen Bell to discover a tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream. Last week, the game was officially...
nintendoeverything.com

Toree 2 Switch gameplay

Toree 2 has made it to Switch, and new gameplay has emerged for the bite-sized 3D platformer. The title was made available on October 4. Here’s an official overview with more information:. The fast paced budget platformer returns for more ice cream chasing!. Toree 2, the sequel to the surprise...
nintendoeverything.com

The Long Dark Episode 4 out now on Switch

Following two years of development, Hinterland Studio issued an Episode 4 free story update for its exploration-survival experience The Long Dark titled “Fury, Then Silence”. Switch players should be able to access it after installing a version 1.95.83581 patch. The new story “follows crashed bush pilot Mackenzie on his continued...
Nintendo Enthusiast

The New Prince of Tennis game announced for Nintendo Switch

The New Prince of Tennis is getting a new video game for the Nintendo Switch by Bushiroad. The announcement comes from the official Twitter account of the anime. The last time we saw a Prince of Tennis game, it was the 2015 3DS title The Prince of Tennis II: Go to the Top, which didn’t exactly have much tennis going on since it was an otome game that mostly involved team management and character interactions. FuRyu published the 3DS game, but Bushiroad will be in charge of the new Switch title. Konami previously published the Prince of Tennis tennis games for the Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance. That means there’s a chance of getting a proper tennis game, but given The Prince of Tennis‘s big otome fan base, it could easily be another otome or visual novel-style title.
TENNIS
nintendoeverything.com

2D platformer 20 Ladies releasing on Switch in November

Eastasiasoft and Nerd Games will be putting the 2D platformer 20 Ladies on Switch next month, the two sides announced today. It’s currently expected on November 19. For more on 20 Ladies, check out the following overview:. Enter a world of simple pleasures and minimalistic design, where your only goal...
nintendoeverything.com

Top-down 3D adventure game 890B launches on Switch in November

Switch will soon be getting 890B, a top-down 3D adventure game. Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Nerd Games will have it ready to go on November 10. We have the following overview for 890B, along with a trailer:. In the near future, severe pollution has rendered Earth uninhabitable, and now it...
VIDEO GAMES

