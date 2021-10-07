Carolyn Lea (Phillips) Okland, 80, formerly of Leland, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Fox Trail Assisted Living and Memory Care, Front Royal, Va. with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills, with Pastor Joshua Skogen officiating. Visitation will begin at noon with the service at 1 p.m., followed by a luncheon at the chapel, before continuing to the South Shell Rock Cemetery for the graveside portion of the service. An additional celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, Front Royal, Va., Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. followed by a meal in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center Lutheran Church, Leland; Good Shepherd Lutheran, Front Royal, Va.; or Blue Ridge Hospice.