KANSAS CITY -- For the first time in his career, Zach Plesac suffered a loss against the Royals. A rocky five-run, six-inning performance at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night led to a 10-5 Cleveland loss -- the team’s first in a Plesac start against the Royals after eight consecutive wins. With the defeat, Cleveland has lost the opportunity to have a winning season in 2021 and must win out in order to finish the year with a .500 record.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO