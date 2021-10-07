CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game is set to become Netflix's most successful show ever, but why exactly are we so damn obsessed with survival shows?

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't watched Squid Game, it's likely that you've already been told by countless friends and colleagues to binge Netflix's Korean thriller. The premise is simple enough: 450 people – all of whom are in serious amounts of debt – are invited to take part in a series of challenges based on an old Korean children's game. And if they lose? Well, they die.

gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
IndieWire

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Review: Season 2 Keeps Its Charms While Expanding for Even More Meaningful Stories

Last year’s reboot of Ann M. Martin’s “The Baby-Sitters Club” was a TV highlight, not only for capturing and conveying pure delight but for giving audiences warmth and familiarity during a difficult time. It would have been easy for creator Rachel Shukert to rest on that goodwill. Instead, Season 2 of the Netflix original series is just as heartfelt, fun, and charming as Season 1 while simultaneously growing along with its characters. In Season 1, the series already laid the foundation by creating the club itself and the central conflicts that would necessitate the club’s impact on its characters. With that...
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
Narcity

This 'Squid Game' TikTok Shows How It Would Be The Most Canadian Challenge Ever

There's a hilarious Squid Game TikTok that shows what it might be like here and how it would have the most Canadian challenge ever. If you haven't seen this hit Netflix show yet, it's basically a fight to the death where players from different walks of life compete in a bunch of children's games for the chance of winning a huge cash prize but run the risk of facing fatal penalties for losing.
94.5 PST

The Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever

As part of a presentation at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills this week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed some eye-opening statistics about the service’s most watched titles. The company is famously very protective of its data and viewership numbers, but it has in the past occasionally revealed its “most popular” films and shows.
pcccourier.com

Netflix’s Squid Game is the show of the decade

Main Story, ,Lifestyle,Reviews | September 29, 2021 | By Jericho Sanchez. The new series “Squid Game” on Netflix isn’t a cinematic masterpiece, but no show is. Given each episode comes in at nearly an hour long, mastering every scene would be nearly impossible. But the show does, on occasion, have amazing cinematic sequences, with amazing camera pans, side-to-side point of view, use of color, composition, and framing. It is easily a decade worth of work.
uticaphoenix.net

‘Squid Game’ Is the Most Disturbing Show I’ve Ever Seen

It was a little over 40 minutes into the first episode of Squid Game when my eyebrow arched in confusion, I squinted closer at the TV, and, without realizing it, stopped breathing. Over the next minute, I reflexively started to lean back into my couch, as if my body was trying to run away from the TV, and began to make this weird combination gasp-yelp sound. I sort of shielded my eyes, but also couldn’t look away. I wonder if I’ll ever stop thinking about it?
Vogue

Why Is Everyone So Obsessed With Squid Game?

If you’ve been on social media over the past few weeks, you’ll have noticed that Netflix has another inescapable hit on its hands with their new show Squid Game. The Crown or Bridgerton, however, it is not. Created by the acclaimed South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a bracingly violent thriller series that has drawn comparisons to The Hunger Games and Battle Royale for its eye-popping gore and nail-biting tension – even if the real reason it has become a runaway success is its timely message.
Collider

Netflix Reveals Viewership Data for Most Popular TV Shows and Movies, Calls 'Squid Game' Biggest Show Ever

At this year's CodeCon, Netflix revealed some interesting data about their viewing statistics as well as their highest performing shows. According to reporters present, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos released some of the company's viewing data statistics, with accounts being counted toward viewership if they watched titles for a minimum of two minutes in their first 28 days on the service. The company has always kept its viewing data particularly close to the vest, and this was apparently an effort to be more transparent about those numbers.
TVLine

Squid Game Korean Thriller Has 'Very Good Chance' to Surpass Bridgerton as Netflix's Biggest Show Ever

Squid Game has officially reached “inspector royale” status, and now is on track to overtake Bridgerton as Netflix’s most-sampled series ever. The Korean-language thriller, which released nine episodes on Sept. 17, is described as “an imaginative, unorthodox story in which 456 contestants risk their lives in a mysterious survival game — involving multiple rounds of childhood games — for a chance to win 45.6 billion won” (or about $40 million U.S.; the first episode alone begs you to keep a won/dollar conversion calculator nearby). Hwang Dong-hyuk (The Fortress) wrote and directed all nine episodes, while the cast features Lee Jung-jae (Chief of...
WKTV

'Squid Game' cast talks show's success on 'Tonight Show'

The cast of the Netflix hit "Squid Game" appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, where they talked about the massive success of the show. The cast -- including Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon -- appeared virtually. Park, who plays Sang-woo, told Fallon: "I'm so thankful that so many folks are watching this through so many media outlets, but I feel it even more at this very moment. It's real. I feel it in my bones."
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Everyone is talking about Netflix's Maid, a powerful new drama about domestic violence (featuring an iconic mother-and-daughter duo)

Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell has teamed up with her daughter, Margaret Qualley, to bring a new Netflix special to our screens. The ten-episode drama will explore a young woman’s experience of domestic violence and her fight to keep custody of her child – it's heartbreaking and compelling.
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Season 3 Review: TV’s Best Show Enters Full-On Beast Mode

After two long years away, “Succession” wastes no time reminding viewers that HBO’s award-winning drama is a singular television experience. Hell, even a half-scene from the Season 3 trailer quickly evokes the series’ distinct blend of thrilling apprehension and hysterical contempt. There’s Logan Roy (the always arresting Brian Cox), family leader and wounded business titan, hiding conflicting feelings of betrayal and pride — over what his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) did to him and his company at the end of Season 2 — behind an impenetrable wall of anger. Pressured and surrounded, the furious father screams Waystar Royco’s new attack...
