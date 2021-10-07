Stories from the Storyteller

I got a call that my gator head was ready for pickup (in Greenville). As I was pulling out of my driveway, I noticed a truck backing out of a neighbor's driveway down the road. I pull into the road and as I approach the neighbor's house, I see a small child lying there in the middle of the road. I make a quick assumption the kid just fell off the back of the truck as it pulled away from the house.....So I stop, the kid can't talk, I scoop him up and put him in my truck. By now, the truck is almost half a mile down the road and I take off to catch up with him. I get to the stop sign, and I see the truck way down the road and chase after them. I'm about to catch up, the truck turns right and pulls into someone's yard. So I stop in the road and get out and try to get his attention, but the truck backs out and starts going to another house!!! So this time, I get back in the truck and follow him to another house. I park behind him so he can't leave without seeing me. I walk up to the driver with the kid in my arms and was like "Hey, I think this kid fell off your truck over on McLovin Dr., is he yours"? And the dude was like "Yeah! Thanks, man!" Except the kid was actually a fedex package. So then I turned around and drove to Greenville and picked up my alligator head.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO