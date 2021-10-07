Comanche Co Farm Bureau Player of the Week in Week 6
Comanche Co Farm Bureau Player of the Week in Week 6 we present this award to Junior Lopez of the Gustine Tigers! Rushing: 46 yards and 1 TD, Passing: 87 yards and 2 TDs, Junior also had 12 tackles on defense, Great game Junior. Keep working hard! Good luck to all the schools this Friday Night. Pictured l-r, Wade Pyburn, agent Farm Bureau Insurance Comanche County, Chase Yarborough, agent Farm Bureau Insurance Comanche County, Junior Lopez, Gustine Tigers football, Erin Darnall, agent Farm Bureau Insurance Comanche and Andy Calhoun, Agency Manager, Farm Bureau Insurance Comanche County .www.thecomanchechief.com
