Varsity Soccer Scores Big Win

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Varsity team brought home a 2-1 victory over the Eagles. The Falcons deployed a different formation to try and stop the high powered offense of ‘Frankenmuth and the team trailed 1-0 at halftime. The Falcons came out the second half with an increased intensity and in the 45th minute Nate Niederquell dropped a pass over the back line of the Eagles defense and Max Royale made a great first touch and then beat the keeper to tie the game up at 1-1. The game remained tied until the 60th minute when Braeden Traver took a free kick from 30 yards out and found Nate Niederquell about six yards from the goal and Nate tapped it past the keeper to make 2-1. The Falcons victory (over the 9th ranked team in the division 3) improved their record to 10-4-4 (W-L-T). The Varsity laces up the boots again tomorrow at Hemlock at 6:00 p.m. for the final regular season game of the year.

