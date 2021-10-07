CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball Travels To Swan Valley

Cover picture for the articleThe Varsity Team travelled to rival Swan Valley for a TVC 8 matchup. The gym was packed with fans for both teams. The Falcons dropped the first and second 17-25 each. During the 3rd set the Falcons came out firing, hitting .455% during the set to win 25-13. The 4th set of the match, the Falcons started off slow, having to battle back throughout the game closing the gap. Unfortunately, they were unable to force Swan Valley to a final set and lost 22-25.

