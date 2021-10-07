Volleyball Travels To Swan Valley

The 6 – 0 Frankenmuth Eagles football team will make the 50 mile trip west to battle the Alma Panthers for a 7:00pm Tri-Valley 8 contest. The history between the two schools in football is a short series with the Eagles winning all three games played. In 1997, the Eagles and Panthers played in the playoffs with the Eagles winning 21 – 6. The past two season the teams have played in Tri-Valley 8 action with Frankenmuth winning in a rain game in 2019 by a 14 – 0 score and 36 – 0 last season. Alma will bring a 3 – 3 record to the game this week and a 2 -3 conference record. The Panthers won a thrilling 28 – 27 overtime contest last week against Garber while the Eagles defeated Bridgeport 59 – 0. Other Tri-Valley 8 contests this week are Freeland (5-1; 4-1) @ Swan Valley (3-3; 3-2), Bay City John Glenn (3-3;2-3) vs. Garber (4-2;3-2) and Bridgeport (0-6;0-5) vs. Birch Run (2-4;1-4). The Eagles are ranked 2nd in Associated Press Division 5 and 4th in Division 5 Playoff Points standings. If you are unable to attend the game, tune in to Andrew Keller and Joe Jacobs on the Frankenmuth Sports Network by going to Frankenmuthathletics.com.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO