Canon’s EOS VR System wants to mainstream VR production

By Khumail Thakur Follow @wickedkhumz
Stuff.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinema strapped to your eyes! Well, that’s not urgent at the moment, but their EOS VR System is a good kick in the right direction. Armed with an RF5.2mm f/2.8L dual fisheye lens and two software, the system aims to streamline VR production and shoot. Plonk the thing on an EOS R5 and the lens will produce a parallax effect and shoot in 180-degree VR (images and videos). The best thing is that you don’t need to align two cameras, the footage is captured directly on a single camera. Canon says the paid software will make editing and parallax corrections a breeze on the EOS VR Utility and Adobe Plugins. Both, the lens (₹1,79,995) and the software will be available in December this year.

