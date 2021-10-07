CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Confusion Over Name Forces San Angelo Food Truck to Change

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ocv8j_0cKuBzVd00

SAN ANGELO, TX – The food truck formally known as Rae Rae's BBQ announced on Thursday that it will be changing its name after battling with a constant confusion of another business in town.

Rae Rae's took to Facebook, on Oct. 7, to break down the news of the name change.

"Due to so much confusion with our name and another business with a similar name, we have decided to change our name for the sake of our Business we feel that having a similar name has hurt our business. We have been working on changing our name for awhile and we have finally chosen a new name! We are not affiliated with this business in no shape or form and want all our Loyal and new customers to know about this change," stated the Facebook post. "We know that all of you will agree and approve of this change because its not about the name of our business its about the quality and love that we put into our food. We hope that all of you continue to follow us and support our growth as a small business here in San Angelo."

Rae Rae's BBQ is now known as Texas Oak Barbecue and is located at Fiddlestrings. This is the food truck that replaced the popular Fiddle Food Truck.

Also in San Angelo there is a Rey Ray's BBQ has been in San Angelo for nearly 15 years. Owner of the restaurant confirmed that he filed suit against Rae Rae's for using the same name. The bbq joint is located at 51 E. Ave K. They also take catering orders. For info call (325)273-0776.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Two New Businesses Moving in Next to the Old H-E-B

SAN ANGELO, TX – The shopping center next to the original H-E-B will be adding two new businesses in the near future. According to building permits published by the City of San Angelo during the month of September, the shopping center located at 3315 Sherwood Way will be adding a Laundry Luv laundromat  and an American Freight appliance store. The current tenets of the strip are WB liquors, Cricket Wireless, What Da Pho and a nail salon.  The project is expected to cost $300,000 for the Laundry Luv and $200,000 for American Freight. Crews are currently working on the projects on the east…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

New Covid Infections Dwindle In San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– New coronavirus infections continue to drop substantially in San Angelo as health officials confirm only 25 new cases in Tom Green County. According to the report the vast majority of infections were found in patients over the age of 20. Below is the daily COVID-19 report: October 12, 2021, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,654 Active cases: 412 Currently hospitalized: 33 New positives for today: 25  Informe COVID-19 del 12 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24654 Casos activos: 412 Actualmente hospitalizados: 33 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 25
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Plateau Brewing Company hosts Plateauberfest

SAN ANGELO, TX- Plateau Brewing Co., a locally-owned and operated Brewery and taproom, will host the business’s inaugural Plateauberfest event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 214 South Chadbourne St. and in the adjacent parking lot.  Plateauberfest, a nod to the traditional German Oktoberfest, is free to attend, open to the public and family friendly. Attendees can look forward to a variety of craft beer brewed by Plateau Brewing Co., live music, Texas BBQ and delicious German fare provided by Southern Smoke BBQ, fun activities for kids hosted by the San Angelo Museum of Fine…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Additional Covid Fatality Confirmed in San Angelo Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Tuesday confirmed one additional Covid-19 related death in Tom Green County.  The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County: - Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated Officials have not released information about any underlying conditions the deceased may have had.  This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 442: 288 from Tom Green County and 154 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time. El Departamento de Salud…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Food & Drinks
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
San Angelo, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Angelo, TX
Business
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Condo Living on the Concho

SAN ANGELO, TX — Live with beautiful 360 views of San Angelo. This incredible condo occupies the entire fifth floor of the River Terrace on the Concho River in Santa Rita. It has beautiful hand stained wood parquet flooring, extensive crown molding and trim, as well as custom drapes. There is a dinette next to the kitchen. Ample space is throughout with a formal dining room and formal living room, office, and a den/study room. The 4,029-sf property has an informal den with bar area for entertaining. Each of the three bedrooms has a bath plus there are 2 1/2 other baths. There is a parking…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Game Wardens Capture 'Goose Capturer' from Infamous 'Goose Video.'

AUSTIN – Over the Memorial Day weekend, game wardens conducting water safety patrols at an undisclosed Texas body of water were sent videos of a man jumping off a red and white boat, harassing and capturing a Canada Goose. Despite efforts to locate the boat and the individuals involved, wardens were unable to track them down. Two months later while conducting a water safety check on a different boat, the same wardens who initially received the videos noticed several of the occupants on the vessel wearing identical hats to those in the video. Neither the body of water nor the type of hats…
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Than 40 New Covid Infections Reported in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Health officials reported 41 new Covid-19 infections in Tom Green County Wednesday. The vast majority of the day's patients are residents of Tom Green County. The report shows only three patients under the age of 20 tested positive for the virus –– a deviation from previous weeks. Below is the daily COVID-19 report: October 6, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,498 Active cases: 593 Currently hospitalized: 39 New positives for today: 41  Informe COVID-19 del 6 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24498 Casos activos: 593 Actualmente…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Food Drink#Bbq#Loyal#Texas Oak Barbecue#Fiddle Food Truck
San Angelo LIVE!

Cattle Rustler Who Illegally Wrangled Hundreds of Little Doggies Faces Justice

EL PASO, TX — A West Texas man has been arrested and indicted by a Grand Jury for cattle rustling  after the checks he wrote for hundreds of cattle bounced and he refused to pay for them.   Jason Lenstrom visited the Rio Grand Classic Livestock Auction in El Paso on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, purchasing 126 head of roping cattle between the two days. The only problem was he didn’t have the money. After the checks were returned for the second time, the auction market owners reached out to the buyer, attempting to settle up. He said he’d pay in two weeks, but when he didn’t, the victim reached out…
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate Guide: Easy Living in Bentwood

SAN ANGELO, TX — You must go in to appreciate the space and comfort of this very livable home in Bentwood Country Club Estates. There are tons of closet space and storage and a three-car garage with ample space for extra parking. There is an enclosed sunroom that is not included in this home's 2,346 sf. The lot has room for a large-sized side yard and there is a garden shed at the back of the yard. The home is actually only connected in a small area on one side, so this home is very private and quiet.  The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops with a beautiful stone backsplash…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Opprobrious El Paso YouTuber Trolls San Angelo Pro-Choice Rally

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former El Paso Congressional candidate and YouTuber attended the San Angelo Women's March on Saturday in an attempt to disrupt the protest. As previously reported, on Oct. 2, a group of protestors gathered in Downtown San Angelo to voice their opinion regarding the on-going fight between the anti and pro abortion groups in San Angelo.  As the Women's March began near the Tom Green County Courthouse, a loud voice was heard behind them chanting "Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Biden Harris Got to Go!" This was the voice of the former El Paso republican candidate for US House District 16…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid Infections Steady in Tom Green County Friday

SAN ANGELO – The number of Covid-19 infections in Tom Green County continue on a positive trajectory Friday.   According to information released by the San Angelo Health Department, there are 37 new infections confirmed and 46 patients hospitalized.   Below is today’s COVID-19 report: October 1, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,327 Active cases: 462 Currently hospitalized: 46 New positives for today: 37 Informe COVID-19 del 1 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24327 Casos activos: 462 Actualmente hospitalizados: 46 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 37
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
908
Followers
304
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy