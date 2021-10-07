Confusion Over Name Forces San Angelo Food Truck to Change

SAN ANGELO, TX – The food truck formally known as Rae Rae's BBQ announced on Thursday that it will be changing its name after battling with a constant confusion of another business in town.

Rae Rae's took to Facebook, on Oct. 7, to break down the news of the name change.

"Due to so much confusion with our name and another business with a similar name, we have decided to change our name for the sake of our Business we feel that having a similar name has hurt our business. We have been working on changing our name for awhile and we have finally chosen a new name! We are not affiliated with this business in no shape or form and want all our Loyal and new customers to know about this change," stated the Facebook post. "We know that all of you will agree and approve of this change because its not about the name of our business its about the quality and love that we put into our food. We hope that all of you continue to follow us and support our growth as a small business here in San Angelo."

Rae Rae's BBQ is now known as Texas Oak Barbecue and is located at Fiddlestrings. This is the food truck that replaced the popular Fiddle Food Truck.

Also in San Angelo there is a Rey Ray's BBQ has been in San Angelo for nearly 15 years. Owner of the restaurant confirmed that he filed suit against Rae Rae's for using the same name. The bbq joint is located at 51 E. Ave K. They also take catering orders. For info call (325)273-0776.