CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Couple Arrested After Allegedly Stealing a Kangaroo.

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UTXy_0cKuBrRp00

AMARILLO, TX – An Amarillo couple was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a man's kangaroo.

According to an Amarillo News Outlet, on Oct. 7, Christopher Potts and Megan Sandefer were arrested for theft of a property and were booked into the Randall County Jail.

The victim, Rick Looby, says that the two are responsible for stealing his kangaroo in late September.

As of now the kangaroo is still missing and police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 3

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect Who Lied to Police Arrested in Abilene Murder

ABILENE, TX –– The Abilene Police Department has confirmed a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the South Danville Dr. homicide. According to APD, the second suspect was identified as 35-year-old Cassandra Greene. The first suspect, identified as Malik Tyrese Corbin, was arrested after a police chase on Monday. The preliminary investigation revealed Greene allegedly witnessed the incident and then provided false information to police when she was questioned about Corbin's whereabouts. According to police, she lied to prevent his arrest. Greene has now been charged with Third…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Fugitive Gunman Wanted for Murder Tracked Down by Police

ABILENE, TX –– On Monday afternoon, officers with the Abilene Police Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Redbud Circle for reports of an injured subject. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 43-year-old Edward Daniels with a gunshot wound. According to the preliminary investigation, Daniels knew the shooter, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Daniels would ultimately succumb to his injuries. At approximately 4:00 p.m., an hour and a half after police received the initial call, police were engaged in a chase with 22-year-old Malik Tyrese Corbin…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Possession and Public Intoxication Top Monday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Solicitation, DWI & Drug Possession Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Pets & Animals
Randall County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
County
Randall County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Eldorado Rancher Severely Injured in Bee Attack

ELDORADO, TX – A swarm of bees attacked a rancher utilizing an open top bulldozer to clear brush from his property last week when he inadvertently ran over their hive. According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, unable to be removed from his vehicle, a ranch hand covered him in blankets and called emergency services for assistance.  Supported by local EMS, Sheriff’s Department, and Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department, Schleicher and Sutton County Game Wardens responded to the incident. The volunteer fire department sprayed down the area to remove some of the bees. One of the…
ELDORADO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Passengers Rescued After SUV Crushed by 18-Wheeler in Horrific Crash

SAN ANTONIO, TX ––  Firefighters rescued two people after a horrific crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near I-10 West and UTSA Boulevard on the North Side amid heavy rain. When officers arrived at the scene they found an SUV had been pinned between the 18-wheeler and the center divider. After being rescued by firefighters,  one person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Two other people who were also involved in the crash only sustained minor crashes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Injured in Shooting Near Angelo State University Over the Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – Two people were injured in a shooting on Friday night near the Angelo State University campus. According to the Angelo State Police Department, during the morning hours of Oct. 8, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Harrison for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found two victims who had sustained minor injuries. Police confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody but has not revealed their identity. ASU sent out an alert to staff and students regarding the incident but claim no one from ASU was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Test Falsification Device Arrest Tops Thursday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kangaroo#Police#Amarillo News Outlet
San Angelo LIVE!

Game Wardens Capture 'Goose Capturer' from Infamous 'Goose Video.'

AUSTIN – Over the Memorial Day weekend, game wardens conducting water safety patrols at an undisclosed Texas body of water were sent videos of a man jumping off a red and white boat, harassing and capturing a Canada Goose. Despite efforts to locate the boat and the individuals involved, wardens were unable to track them down. Two months later while conducting a water safety check on a different boat, the same wardens who initially received the videos noticed several of the occupants on the vessel wearing identical hats to those in the video. Neither the body of water nor the type of hats…
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Authorities Searching For Violent Suspect in Brutal Assault

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find a violent suspect accused of assaulting a woman at a far west Bexar County home. According to police, 49-year-old Gabriel Fuentes was upset when the victim approached to talk to him about her son and nephew. Fuentes became violent, and after pushing the victim, he began choking her until she could not breathe. Someone else in the home intervened and was able to stop Fuentes. The suspect left the home before deputies arrived, and remains on the run. According to police, Fuentes is  6' 1" and weighs…
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Perv Sentenced to 30 Years For Indecency Charges

MIDLAND, TX –– A Midland County court sentenced a man to 30 years in prison after finding him guilty of sex crimes against children. According to court documents, Albertico Cruz was found guilty of two counts of second-degree indecency with a child under 14 years old. He was sentenced to back-to-back terms of 15 years. During the trial, back in September, the victim testified about the abuse she suffered and how she disclosed the situation to an adult.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Closes Down Part of I-20

MIDLAND, TX -- A fatal crash slowed down traffic in Midland on Friday morning. According to the Midland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Fairgrounds for an accident involving a pedestrianshortly after 6:00 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they located a white 2017 Ford F-550 stopped in the northbound turning lane. The driver told officers he was traveling north on Fairgrounds whne he struck a pedestrian. The subsequent investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking west across Fairgrounds when he was struck. Officers confirmed the pedestrian…
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
San Angelo LIVE!

FBI Searching for Houston Girl in Grave Danger Abducted Weeks Ago

HOUSTON – The FBI is searching for Leilani Graham, Pacific Islander, female, 13 years old, 5'3", 147 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown pants, black shoes, and carrying a clear backpack. Police are looking for Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, Black, male, 22 years old, 6'01", 250 lbs, black hair, brown eyes in connection with her abduction. The suspect is driving a blue, 2008 GMC truck with a TX license plate number of 28809T1. The suspect was last heard from in Houston, TX. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or…
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Group of Juvenile Thieves Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

ODESSA, TX –– Five juveniles are behind bars after crashing a stolen vehicle on Sunday. According to the Odessa Police Department, the five underage teens reportedly stole the vehicle from Midland. As the group began driving recklessly it eventually crashed into a pole in front of the One Energy Square shopping center near 31st Street and the Andrews Highway. Authorities confirmed the teen driver will be charged with reckless driving and all will face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cattle Rustler Who Illegally Wrangled Hundreds of Little Doggies Faces Justice

EL PASO, TX — A West Texas man has been arrested and indicted by a Grand Jury for cattle rustling  after the checks he wrote for hundreds of cattle bounced and he refused to pay for them.   Jason Lenstrom visited the Rio Grand Classic Livestock Auction in El Paso on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, purchasing 126 head of roping cattle between the two days. The only problem was he didn’t have the money. After the checks were returned for the second time, the auction market owners reached out to the buyer, attempting to settle up. He said he’d pay in two weeks, but when he didn’t, the victim reached out…
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Alien Perv Convict Among 35 Arrested in Van Horn

VAN HORN – Van Horn Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender Monday among a group of 35 illegal immigrants. Van Horn station agents Monday arrested 35 illegal immigrants for illegally entering the United States. One of the individuals was discovered to be a convicted sex offender during processing. Records checks revealed the illegal alien, a citizen of El Salvador, was convicted of second-degree felony rape. The El Salvadorian was most recently removed from the United States in November of 2016, for a felony 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation conviction. The El…
VAN HORN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Texas High School Active Shooter Still At-Large Following Mass Shooting

ARLINGTON, TX – A Texas High school was put on lockdown Wednesday morning following an active shooter situation. Mayor of Arlington, Jim Ross, confirmed that at least two students were shot during the shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School on Oct. 6. As of now students are still inside the building and police are working to apprehend the suspect. The campus is on lockdown and law enforcement is asking citizens to avoid the area. Multiple agencies including the FBI and ATF are on scene. The is a developing story. UPDATE 11:45 P.M. The Arlington Police Department has confirmed the…
ARLINGTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Services Closed Friday

SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Animal Services Division will be closed this Friday, Oct. 8, for staff training. Emergency animal-related calls should be directed to non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315. Services such as intake or dogs at-large will not be available on Friday. As a reminder, Animal Services will respond to after-hours calls, such as:   Aggressive dog at-large Sick/injured animal Bite investigation Cruelty investigation Police/fire assist
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Laredo Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit Agent Aids Distressed Illegal Immigrant

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) provided first aid to an illegal immigrant who became lost near Hebbronville, TX. The agents received information through a 911 call stating that an individual was lost in the brush.  HPU agents located the individual over one mile south of Highway 285, 6 miles east of Hebbronville, TX.  The agents provided first aid to the illegal immigrant, who was from Honduras, and he was subsequently transported to be processed accordingly.  Every year, many illegal aliens fall into distress due to the high…
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 Die in Motorcycle Crash with Deer Near Sonora

SONORA, TX — Two residents of Sonora died Sunday morning when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer. According to the Texas DPS, Ray and Rachel Yourgalite were eastbound on RM 3130, about 24 miles east of Sonora, on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle sometime around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The speed limit on the country road was 75 mph. DPS said the Harley that Ray was driving with Rachel seated behind him struck a deer. After hitting the deer, DPS crash investigators said the Harley rolled over on its side but then proceeded to flip over multiple times before coming to a stop. Rachel…
SONORA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
897
Followers
304
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy