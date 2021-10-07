Couple Arrested After Allegedly Stealing a Kangaroo.

AMARILLO, TX – An Amarillo couple was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a man's kangaroo.

According to an Amarillo News Outlet, on Oct. 7, Christopher Potts and Megan Sandefer were arrested for theft of a property and were booked into the Randall County Jail.

The victim, Rick Looby, says that the two are responsible for stealing his kangaroo in late September.

As of now the kangaroo is still missing and police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Randall County Sheriff's Office.